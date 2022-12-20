Zenarate Simulation Training Wins Gold in 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

Zenarate recognized for its breakthrough approach to help contact center and training leaders develop confident top-performing agents with Simulation Training

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate, the leading Simulation Training solution, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology category. Zenarate AI Coach is the "flight simulator" for customer and prospect engagement where agents in training are immersed in life-like Voice, Screen, and Chat Simulations to master high-impact topics they will face with live customers and prospects. Zenarate's simulation learning platform provides agents with experiential active learning opportunities that help them master soft skills and best and required practices before engaging with their first live customer or prospect.

"We are delighted to be recognized by the Brandon Hall Group for our simulation training solution that develops confident top-performing agents," said Brian Tuite, CEO and founder of Zenarate. "This award exemplifies how premier brands are transforming their contact center KPIs through Zenarate's simulation learning platform."

Zenarate AI Coach uses advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU), allowing agents to role-play with their personal unbiased AI Coach from home or office using their own words without any scripting. Zenarate AI Coach is used worldwide in over a dozen countries and 13 languages helping leading brands accelerate agent speed to proficiency 56%, improve CSAT scores 33%, and reduce agent attrition by -32%.

"From our research, we know that more than half of organizations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work. Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pace-setters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.

"We are honored to celebrate the foresight and ingenuity of our Technology award winners!" said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. "More than 80% of employers are optimistic about advancing digital transformation in 2023, our research shows, and that is because of these organizations and individuals who are laser-focused on technology innovation."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veterans, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria:

Product: What as the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

Winners of our Excellence in Technology Awards are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

About Zenarate

Zenarate AI Coach helps leading brands develop confident top-performing agents through Simulation Training. Zenarate's AI Coach is used worldwide every day in over a dozen countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, and Europe in 13 languages. Zenarate customers include leading companies in financial services, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, technology, and travel industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com.

