Meet Magento Florida 2023, The biggest Magento Event in the Southeast is set to take place February 15th-16th, 2023

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rave Digital + Aheadworks , 4-time Magento Award-winning Adobe Partners, announced with the approval of the Magento Association they will be coordinating Meet Magento Florida 2023 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood - Hollywood, FL February, 15th-16th, 2023. With the support of its Headline Sponsors, Adobe , and PayPal , this will be an in-person event you do not want to miss!

Celebrated Magento Evangelist and Thought-leader, Philip Jackson (Co-founder of Future Commerce ) has been named as the Keynote Speaker! With over fifteen years of experience, building and managing eCommerce solutions for some of the world's most recognizable brands. And as the host of the successful podcasts, Future Commerce, and Merchant to Merchant, with over 100,000 monthly listeners, Phillip is sure to deliver impactful insights to Meet Magento Florida 2023 Attendees.

Meet Magento Florida will attract many Magento community leaders from across the globe, including influencers, merchants, industry leaders, technology partners, experienced developers, retailers, and service providers, as well as acclaimed Magento and Adobe Commerce professionals - all coming together under one roof, to advance the ecosystem of the platform and the technologies that support it.

Meet Magento Florida is an extraordinary opportunity to be shoulder-to-shoulder with Magento merchants, experienced developers, and technology partners, all of whom will be sharing knowledge and best practices surrounding the Magento platform.

"Attending #MM23FL will have residual benefits! It is an opportunity to get face-to-face with like-minded community members who are exceptional and valuable contributors to the Magento community and who support the ongoing growth and continued development of the platform." Said President * CEO of Rave Digital + Aheadworks, Ravi Mittal.

Buy Your tickets now and save 40% - The early bird rate of $300 will expire on December 31, 2022; tickets will then increase to $500. so be sure to take advantage of the discounted rate.

About Rave Digital + Aheadworks

Rave Digital is a top-rated Adobe Commerce Silver Solution Partner. Rave provides end-to-end, eCommerce solutions on Magento Commerce and Open source, for both B2B & B2C clients with a focus on Publishing, Automotive, and Medical industry. Aheadworks is a 4-time award-winning Innovate Exchange Partner with 55+ extensions and 5+ SaaS solutions.

Contact: Nicole Teriaca, nicole@ravedigital.agency.

