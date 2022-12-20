Local Veteran Brings Convenient, Customized and Creative Workouts to Homes and Businesses in Des Moines

Leading Personal Training Brand Arrives in Iowa, Changing Lives of People of all Fitness Levels

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home and on-site personal training brand, recently opened in Des Moines and is motivating people to take control of their health and fitness. GYMGUYZ brings certified personal trainers and fitness equipment straight to people's homes and businesses to deliver a variety of customized workout programs, from weight loss, to sports conditioning, to senior fitness, and everything in between.

The new GYMGUYZ location is owned and operated by Kyle Davis. His passion for fitness began at a young age, with Davis participating in both baseball and football during high school. After college, he was commissioned into the Marine Corps. Davis became a logistics officer, and mostly oversaw truck supply chains and transportation. After spending six years in the Marine Corps, which included combat tours in Afghanistan, he left to pursue a career in construction as a project manager. Serving in the military was not easy, and assimilating to post-military life was a process. Throughout this process, Davis did not place as much of an importance on his health and soon discovered he had an underlying heart issue. After experiencing a near fatal episode one day, he knew he needed to place a larger emphasis on his wellness, and wanted to pursue the one thing he was most passionate about – fitness.

"I've seen the impact that fitness can have on not just yourself, but your loved ones as well, and that's what I want to bring to my community," said Davis. "With GYMGUYZ, fitness does not have to be unattainable. We realize that life gets busy, and we realize how important fitness is and we want to make it as accessible as possible."

GYMGUYZ utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles to bring the personal trainer, equipment, and workout right to their customers' doors. The incredible convenience of the service along with its highly customized workouts creates dramatic results for clients looking to work out more frequently and consistently. GYMGUYZ's Certified Personal Trainers are highly-trained experts in fitness, and employ various training techniques and support tools to ensure that clients make steady progress towards their fitness goals. As a comparison to gyms, GYMGUYZ has no monthly fees and the first session is always free and includes a comprehensive fitness assessment and evaluation.

GYMGUYZ serves nearly 1,000 cities across three countries and is continuing to grow rapidly as in-home workouts continue to boom in popularity. Due to its success in serving consumers directly, GYMGUYZ has now launched new programs that serve businesses both large and small, offering B2B fitness programs at corporations, schools, residential communities, hospitals, and senior living centers.

For more information on GYMGUYZ in Des Moines, please go to https://www.gymguyz.com/des-moines or call 515-461-6183.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring enough state-of-the-art fitness equipment to provide a fantastic workout 365 days per year, along with an expert personal trainer to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now servicing nearly 1,000 cities internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 25 locations by the end of 2022. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

Media Contact: Allie Bertrand, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or abertrand@fishmanpr.com

