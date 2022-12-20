Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers Acquires SGB Insurance Services

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers providing market access and support services to local insurance agencies, has acquired SGB Insurance Services located in Wildomar, CA. Founder and president Scott Becker joined Heffernan Network, along with five of his team members, effective November 1, 2022.

With over 40 years in the industry, Becker started SGB Insurance Services in 1989. SGB specializes in providing personal lines and commercial lines of coverage, the latter for a wide range of industries. The company will operate autonomously as a subsidiary agency of Heffernan Network, leveraging their market access, resources, and support to grow.

"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to partner with HNIB and to have the ability to provide even more products and services to our customers," said Scott Becker. "We are very grateful to our community for supporting our agency for the past 25 years and we look forward to paying it forward with these new and improved services that this partnership will deliver."

"SGB is a great addition to our network of subsidiary agencies. Scott and his team have developed a great reputation, providing unique and consultative services to families in businesses in their community. We are also excited to help perpetuate the agency with new leadership over the next few years," said John Prichard Jr., president of Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers.

As part of Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or matthewmc@heffgroup.com.

About Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, Inc., formed in 2017, helps small independent agencies grow by providing exceptional market access, new business fulfillment, back-office support, and technology solutions to help improve efficiency as well as initiate revenue streams outside their core competencies (i.e. employee benefits, life insurance, personal lines, and property & casualty). For those agents nearing retirement, HNIB also offers an exit strategy solution. For more information, visit HeffNetwork.com License #0L59890

