GIGABYTE Emphasizes Friendly Design Across Product Lines to Enhance User Experience

TAIPEI, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, is known for its stylish and high-performing motherboards, graphics cards, gaming monitors, and more. The award-winning products are praised by worldwide consumers for their class-leading build quality and performance. What makes GIGABYTE products even more impressive is their friendly designs based on a thorough understanding of user needs and expectations. These ingenious designs are primed to make the products easier to assemble and upgrade for a much-enhanced user experience.

GIGABYTE's Intel-based Z790 series and AMD AM5-based X670, B650 gaming motherboards are equipped with tech that makes PC building and upgrades as easy as possible. The DIY-friendly PCIe EZ-Latch design allows users to easily detach the graphics card from the PCIe slot with a quick-release mechanism; the M.2 EZ-Latch makes installing M.2 SSDs effortless thanks to the screwless design. These latest-gen motherboards also support Intel XMP and AMD EXPO overclocking memory modules for maximum compatibility, and GIGABYTE BIOS comes packaged with pre-installed profiles to help users get greater performance with ease.

Alongside GIGABYTE graphics cards' monstrous performance, the latest AORUS RTX™ 40 series MASTER models feature LCD Edge View, an LCD screen that lets users monitor key performance in real-time or customize their PC with their favorite graphics or animation. The new anti-sag bracket is tailored to GIGABYTE RTX™ 40 series air-cooled graphics cards and provides optimized reinforcement without interfering with the overall appearance.

From the exclusive tactical features to Arm edition models, the friendly designs further extend to GIGABYTE's gaming monitor lineup which is built with gamers in mind and focuses on the features they need. Tactical features, including Black Equalizer 2.0, Aim Stabilizer, and more, are in-game enhancements that help gamers sharpen their gaming skills. GIGABYTE M series monitors also include KVM technology that lets users connect to and switch between multiple devices using only a single set of monitor, keyboard, and mouse. Lastly, the M32U and M28U Arm Edition gaming monitors are the ultimate space-saving/ergonomic solution that frees up the workspace and adapts to various scenarios based on users' needs.

GIGABYTE always puts user-friendliness high on the list when designing its products and keeps striving to eliminate pain points for a better user experience. For more information about how GIGABYTE takes PC experience to the next level, please refer to https://bit.ly/gigabyte_friendly_design

