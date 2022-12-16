It's OK to Take a Time-Out: Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ambetter from Sunshine Health Team Up for Mental Health Awareness Initiative

It's OK to Take a Time-Out: Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ambetter from Sunshine Health Team Up for Mental Health Awareness Initiative

New PSA Video Featuring Buccaneers Cornerback Jamel Dean Highlights the Importance of Mental Health on and off the Field

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have come together to share the importance of mental healthcare and address the stigma that typically surrounds conversations about mental health issues.

(PRNewswire)

In an online video PSA, Jamel Dean, cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, discusses how he takes a "time out" to help him stay strong in both body and mind so he can be there to support his teammates.

Mental health is as important as physical health and requires the same awareness and support to remove the stigma associated with addressing mental health issues.

In the video, Ambetter from Sunshine Health Senior Vice President Charlene Zein also joins the conversation, explaining how maintaining mental health is a crucial component of a person's whole health.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a commitment to success not only on the field, but when it comes to improving the physical and mental health of the community," said Nathan Landsbaum, President and CEO of Sunshine Health. "Getting help is not something to be embarrassed about, and the more we talk about mental health with our friends, family, and peers, the quicker we can eliminate the stigma."

"The mind is a powerful thing," said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cornerback Jamel Dean. "It's not ok to suffer in silence. Talking to someone you trust, like a friend or therapist, will put you in the right mindset to take charge of your mental health. Therapy has changed my life and continues to keep me mentally strong on and off the field."

You can watch the video on Sunshine Health's YouTube Channel or on the health plan's Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn channels. It is also being featured on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers social media channels and will be shown during the team's home games throughout the season.

For more information on Ambetter from Sunshine Health, go to AmbetterBucs.com.

About Ambetter from Sunshine Health:

Ambetter from Sunshine Health is Centene Corporation's Health Insurance Marketplace product offering affordable health insurance options and essential health benefits to Floridians, such as preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, mental health services, prescription coverage and more. We're the local plan you can trust. With offices across the state, we live, work and serve in the communities our members are in, too. We have a broad network of local doctors and hospitals so you can get the care you need, where you are, at a price that fits your budget. Learn more at Ambetter.SunshineHealth.com, call us at 1-877-687-1169 (Relay Florida 1-800-955-8770) or follow us on Facebook @SunHealthFL or Twitter @AmbetterFL.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sunshine Health