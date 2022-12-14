Introducing Fc, an enterprise technology platform and accelerator program founded by industry veterans, Thomas DelVecchio and Scott Alberi.

F c enables early stage founders to build 'Enterprise Grade' from Day 1, by bridging the gap from enterprise tech ideation to marketplace entry and institutional investment viability.

F c has engineered a process that - from the outset - achieves validation-at-scale while simultaneously identifying sales opportunities and technical board advisors.

Early stage enterprise technology companies and their founders can benefit from Fc's dedicated community of enterprise IT decision makers, executives and institutional investor partners.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Messrs. DelVecchio and Alberi have launched Fc, a new enterprise technology accelerator model. DelVecchio, former CEO and founder of an enterprise data company and technology research firm and Alberi, formerly a technology, media and telecommunications-focused institutional investor, have created a model in which all enterprise technology stakeholders can benefit. This is achieved by de-risking a founder's journey from ideation to market, improving the quality of solutions that optimize the enterprise technology stack and increasing the probability of accretive outcomes for venture and growth investors. Fc will partner with various companies on the spectrum from prospective founders up to and including growth companies that have customers, revenue and venture-backing. The platform provides a range of resources throughout the milestone-based process to companies and their founders, including validation-at-scale of their solution or product, mentorship from high-level enterprise IT decision makers, sales pipeline generation and access to Fc's partners in the institutional investment space.

"We believe how enterprise tech gets from idea to market needs to evolve. We set out to redesign the assembly line, by putting enterprise IT decision makers at the start of the process — and not just at the end," said Thomas DelVecchio, founder of Fc.

"Our motivation was driven by the goal to mitigate a founder's risk while enhancing and expediting their journey from concept to a legitimate and mature enterprise technology company," said Scott Alberi, founder of Fc.

DelVecchio and Alberi bring over 20 years each of relevant experience to Fc and their community of founders, IT decision makers and investors. Before founding Fc, DelVecchio was the CEO of ETR (aka Aptiviti) an enterprise data company and research firm that he founded and operated for over a decade. Prior to founding Fc, Alberi was a technology, media and telecommunications Portfolio Manager for over 22 years, most recently at Point72 and prior to that at Eminence Capital.

