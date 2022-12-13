Kaiju Launches AI-Driven Actively Managed ETF -- BTD Capital Fund (NYSE: DIP)

Kaiju's AI Applies Rigorous Data Modeling to an Intuitive Investment Strategy — Seeking to Remove the Guesswork When Buying the Dip

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiju ETF Advisors today announced the launch of BTD Capital Fund (NYSE: DIP), an AI-driven actively managed ETF. By harnessing the power of big data and artificial intelligence, the company believes it has eliminated the guesswork in finding dips.

While most ETFs track indices or sectors, DIP seeks to capitalize on quick-return opportunities in the market — no matter where they are or market conditions. The company's AI identifies dips, initiates buys, and then instructs when to sell rebounded shares in short order — replacing a significant portion of the ETF's holdings every day.

The AI behind DIP accounts for more than 25 factors — applying scientific methods to a volume of data on a massive scale — in an effort to optimize trading decisions for short-term gain.

"Buy the Dip (BTD) is a simple concept — purchase an asset when it's oversold, then sell when its value bounces back," said Ryan Pannell, CEO of Kaiju ETF Advisors. "Our proprietary algorithm is the basis for an AI that can identify authentic dips in nanoseconds. And now we're making that technology available to everyone."

DIP's investment strategy is designed to operate efficiently in all market conditions. DIP's AI does this by searching for needles in the haystack (the entirety of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100): its goal is to identify and capitalize on short-term buying opportunities, and then sell once the equity increases in price. While there may be fewer opportunities in a downturn, DIP's AI was built with the goal of finding true dips in individual stocks, which can occur regardless of the overall market performance.

"What we've built takes this type of systematic trading to a new level because its goal is to identify those needle-in-a-haystack opportunities by parsing data at a rate that exceeds human ability," Pannell said.

DIP's AI is a collective of computational systems based on state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, which leverages ongoing and emerging peer-reviewed research from academia and the financial industry. Each of these systems is trained on more than 15 years of intra-day market data and contributes to the generation of the entry and exit signals for potentially lucrative opportunities while simultaneously determining how to control and mitigate risk.

About Kaiju ETF Advisors

Kaiju ETF Advisors is a diverse group of physicists, mathematicians, financial behaviorists, data scientists and analysts, cryptographers, and computer programmers blending their knowledge of the markets with the power of AI — and making it available to everyone. Find DIP on the Web , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (800) 617-0004 or visit our website at dipetf.com . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the "Adviser") serves as the Fund's investment adviser. Kaiju ETF Advisors, LLC (the "Sub-Adviser") serves as the Fund's investment sub-adviser.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The Fund is subject to numerous risks including but not limited to: Equity Risk, Large Cap Risk, Management Risk, and Trading Risk. The Fund is actively managed and may not meet its investment objective based on the Sub-Adviser's success or failure to implement investment strategies for the Fund. The Fund's principal investment strategies are dependent on the Sub-Adviser's understanding of artificial intelligence. The Fund relies heavily on a proprietary artificial intelligence selection model as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such a model. Specifically, the Fund relies on the Kaiju Algorithm to implement its principal investment strategies. To the extent the model does not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund's strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Fund may lose value. A "value" style of investing could produce poor performance results relative to other funds, even in a rising market, if the methodology used by the Fund to determine a company's "value" or prospects for exceeding earnings expectations or market conditions is wrong. In addition, "value stocks" can continue to be undervalued by the market for long periods of time. The Fund is expected to actively and frequently trade securities or other instruments in its portfolio to carry out its investment strategies. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund's expenses. Frequent trading may also cause adverse tax consequences for investors in the Fund due to an increase in short-term capital gains. The fund is new, with a limited operating history.

