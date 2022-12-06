Lavalier® Personal Jewelry Insurance Partners with Progressive Insurance® to Offer Best-in-Class Jewelry Coverage

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavalier® Personal Jewelry Insurance is pleased to announce it's partnering with Progressive Insurance® to provide customers with affordable, comprehensive insurance for their most precious jewels.

"We're excited to be working with an experienced jewelry insurer like Lavalier®," said Drew Purcell, Progressive Business Development Leader. "For customers looking for specialized coverage beyond their homeowners or renters' policy, or even for customers just looking for a stand-alone jewelry insurance solution, Progressive Jewelry Insurance by Lavalier® will provide customers flexible coverage options to meet their unique needs and peace of mind knowing that their items are protected against a wide range of risks specific to jewelry."

Consumers shopping through Progressive can obtain an instant, online insurance quote at Progressive.com/jewelry-insurance by entering just their ZIP code, value of item and their choice of deductible, and can pay online to bind coverage within minutes. Lavalier® policies include worldwide coverage for loss, damage, theft, and mysterious disappearance. In the event of a loss, customers can work with Lavalier's network of jewelers or their jeweler of choice to repair or replace an item. The cost of a policy is generally 1-2% of an item's value and some customers may qualify for discounts.

"It's an honor to work with such a renowned insurance brand as Progressive," says Vice President of Lavalier Melissa Becker. "Progressive seeks to be the destination of choice for insurance products, and the addition of our product enables Progressive customers to protect their jewelry with fully inclusive coverage from an insurer with decades of experience in insuring jewelry."

For more information visit Progressive.com/jewelry-insurance and Lavalier.com.

