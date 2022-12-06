ePropelled Unveils Energy-Efficient Electric Pump Motors for Pool, Spa, and Industrial Applications

Variable-Speed Motors Improve Energy Efficiency to Reduce Environmental Impact

LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, a provider of leading-edge electric propulsion systems and power generation solutions, today announced a new line of energy-efficient electric pump motors designed to be used with pools, spas, and industrial applications. The motors provide optimized energy efficiency, reduced noise, and are compact and lightweight. These innovations allow manufacturers to save energy and money, while delivering better overall value to customers.

ePropelled’s new Sustainability Motors include the SM1650 Pool Series and SM3000 Pool Series (PRNewswire)

Forrester data shows that 68% of consumers plan to increase efforts to identify brands that reduce environmental impact. At the same time, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that more than half of the electricity used in manufacturing powers various motors. ePropelled's environmentally-friendly motors give industry and manufacturing leaders an opportunity to reduce harmful greenhouse emissions by replacing their motors and systems with improved designs.

Available immediately, ePropelled's new line of six motors include:

SM1650 series for pool – A 1.65hp variable speed motor that is approximately 90% efficient with a programmable interface.

SM1650 series for spa – A 1.65hp variable speed motor that is approximately 90% efficient.

SM3000 series for pool – A 3hp variable speed motor that is approximately 90% efficient with a programmable interface.

SM3000 series for spa – A 3hp variable speed motor that is approximately 90% efficient.

SM1650 series for industrial applications – A 1.65hp variable speed motor designed for industrial environments such as large-volume fluid management, pressurizing water/fluid, chemical processing, water movement and more.

SM3000 series for industrial applications – A 3.0hp variable speed motor designed for industrial environments such as large-volume fluid management, pressurizing water/fluid, chemical processing, water movement and more.

All the Sustainability Motors are compact and lightweight for easier installation, and their quiet performance makes them more comfortable for consumers. Noise pollution is a problem with pump motors in general, whether for residential pools or other commercial uses. In addition, the new motors' variable speed capabilities optimize pump motor efficiency, reduce energy costs, and allow manufacturers to easily add new features and functions.

"Our new energy-efficient electric pump motors have less impact on the environment and are powerful enough not only for pools and spas, but many other applications within industrial markets," said Nick Grewal, CEO, president and founder of ePropelled. "Variable speed pump motors are more efficient, which creates more sustainable products, systems and operations and can reduce costs. This is a win-win for manufacturers and consumers alike."

ePropelled is focused on designing and producing energy-efficient motors and related technology for a variety of sectors, with a particular focus on the industrial pump motor market. Target markets include HVAC, pool, spa, water and wastewater, and other large industrial applications. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electric motors and systems account for about 40% of electricity consumption globally.

About ePropelled

ePropelled designs state of the art motors, generators, and power management systems. Our technology helps reduce energy consumption and improve system efficiency at a lower cost in the aerospace, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles, electric vehicles, and pump motor markets. We are a leader in magnetics engineering, and our patented technology innovations are used in the air, land, and water, defining the future of electric propulsion.

ePropelled has offices in the United States, Europe, and India and collaborates with manufacturers of all types and sizes around the world. For more information, please visit epropelled.com.

Contact:

Victoria, Corporate Marcom Manager

+1 (978) 703-1350

Email: Info@ePropelled.com

(PRNewsfoto/ePropelled) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ePropelled