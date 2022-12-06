Contentstack Expands Global Leadership Team on Heels of $80 Million Series C Announcement

Appoints two new executives: Chief Marketing Officer, Susan Beermann, and Vice President of Global Partnerships, Preseetha Pettigrew

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader and composable architecture pioneer, today announced the hiring of new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Susan Beermann, and new Vice President (VP) of Global Partnerships, Preseetha Pettigrew. This expansion of Contentstack's leadership team comes just weeks after the company announced its $80 million Series C funding raise that will be used to continue supporting enterprise companies as they adopt composable architectures.

Susan Beermann, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, brings over 25 years of B2B SaaS software experience where she has driven tremendous growth multiple times from start-up through IPO and beyond. Most recently, she served as the CMO at NAVEX, a leading provider of integrated risk and compliance management solutions where she drove global marketing strategies, driving double-digit growth year-over-year. Previously, she was the CMO at Ellie Mae (now ICE Mortgage Technology) where she was instrumental in driving growth from $100M to $500M. Beermann also held global VP of marketing roles at Saba, Jigsaw (acquired by Salesforce), Taleo and Microsoft. Beermann will report directly to Neha Sampat, Contentstack's founder and CEO.

"It is an honor to join the Contentstack executive team and contribute to the continued success the company has seen over the last five years," said Beermann. "As a former customer, I know firsthand the tremendous value Contentstack provides as companies strive to deliver superior digital experiences to their customers. This is a pivotal time in the composable architecture journey and I look forward to helping drive our go-to-market strategy in Contentstack's next phase of growth."

Contentstack's new VP of Global Partnerships, Pettigrew, is based in London, England, and previously served as the Global VP of Strategic Alliances at Seismic, an industry leader in sales enablement. She brings two decades of partnership and consulting experience from companies such as SAPⓇ-owned Callidus Software, OracleⓇ Eloqua, IBM, and Atos Consulting (acquired by KPMG International).

"Over the course of my career, I've been passionate about helping enterprises find the best path to achieve the most incredible goals and make a real impact," said Pettigrew. "Contentstack is on a mission to challenge the status quo and I'm excited to join that effort and help shape the future of the industry with the Contentstack team."

As marketers and IT teams enter the holiday season, Contentstack's solutions provide a MACH – Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless – approach to the uptick in consumer content demands. These principles enable companies to minimize their biggest challenges, such as a heavy reliance on IT teams and the lack of ability to pivot or update content quickly.

"I'm thrilled to welcome both Susan and Preseetha to our Contentstack tribe," said Sampat. "We've made incredible strides in the industry over the last few years to help companies embrace composable and challenge the status quo. Adding these accomplished women to our tribe will help take our mission to the next level as we head into the new year.

About Contentstack

Contentstack™ – the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader – empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founder of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com.

