Live Earth Products Celebrates World Soil Day by Keeping the Turf at the Rose Bowl Stadium as Strong as the Athletes that Play There

EMERY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rose Bowl Stadium, since opening its gates in 1922 has played host to a plethora of events including the annual Rose Bowl Game®, UCLA football, international and friendly soccer matches and more concerts than can be counted. While the view of the San Gabriel Mountains is breathtaking and setting is undeniably one of the best in sports, it's the field that makes headlines year in and out. There is something undeniable about the grass whether watching a game in person or viewing it on TV from the comfort of your home, it's pristine.

For the past 16 years, the Rose Bowl Stadium has been using Live Earth Products' Humate Soil Conditioner to improve the soil and retain fertilizer, keeping the turf green and lush. World Soil Day is December 5th and a great opportunity to celebrate how healthy soil leads to tough turf. Live Earth Soil Conditioner is applied at the Rose Bowl Stadium before sodding. It increases soil carbon and organic matter, improves nutrient uptake for healthy lawns, and sets the groundwork for a win.

"As manager of one of the most prestigious sports venues in the world, my field not only has to look great, but it also has to perform great," said Rose Bowl Field Superintendent, Miguel Yepez. "Live Earth Products, Inc. has improved the health of the Rose Bowl soil. These products have served to increase the recovery from the wear and tear the field sustains on a weekly basis. The field not only shows well, but it also provides the consistent performance surface for the athletes that play at America's Stadium."

"Managing plant stress is vital to successful sports turf. The key to grass recovery is improving the soil to make a better environment to handle water and retain essential nutrients," said Live Earth Products' Russell Taylor. "Tough turf starts at the roots. Improving soil health will assure a strong and heathy root system."

Live Earth's Humate Soil Conditioner is mined from an ancient plant deposit called humic shale. It contains essential components of soil organic matter, like humic and fulvic acid which are abundant in healthy soils. Increased soil organic matter improves nutrient availability to plants and helps them store available water, which supports healthy plant growth.

"By nourishing the soil first, we are feeding our turf naturally," said Taylor. "We are bringing the concepts of regenerative landscaping into the conversation and that is definitely a winning strategy, especially as we battle a changing climate and look for greener, more sustainable solutions to better our earth."

Located in Emery, Utah, Live Earth Products, Inc. mines and manufactures humic acid and fulvic acid-based products. The humic-based ingredients manufactured by Live Earth are used in agriculture, animal feeds, cosmetics, dietary supplements, balneotherapy, bioremediation, organic gardening, and lawn care. Live Earth Products is a family run business culminating 30+ years of hard work and innovation. Live Earth Products are the choice of organic and conventional buyers.

For more information, visit Live Earth online at livearth.com.

The Rose Bowl Stadium is the proud home of the Tournament of Roses' Rose Bowl Game, UCLA Bruins football, AmericaFest Fourth of July Celebration, concerts including Kenny Chesney, Coldplay, Taylor Swift and U2, international and Premier League soccer matches and the World's Largest Flea Market.

A National Historic Landmark built in 1922 and known around the world, the Rose Bowl Stadium has earned its world-class reputation by hosting five NFL Super Bowl games, the 1984 Olympic Soccer matches, the 1994 Men's World Cup, the 1999 Women's World Cup, four BCS National College Football Championship Games and the College Football Playoff Semifinal Game.

