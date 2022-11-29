USB ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 27, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of U.S. Bancorp Shareholders

USB ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 27, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of U.S. Bancorp Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: August 1, 2019 to July 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 27, 2022

U.S. Bancorp NEWS - USB NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that U.S. Bancorp made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) U.S. Bank created sales pressure on its employees that led them to open credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers' knowledge and consent; (b) since at least 2015, U.S. Bank and by extension, U.S. Bancorp, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (c) U.S. Bancorp failed to properly monitor its employees from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (d) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (e) U.S. Bancorp's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (f) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

