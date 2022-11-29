Stericycle President & Chief Executive Officer Cindy J. Miller Named One of WomenInc. Magazine's Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America

Annual list honors women executives, influencers and achievers impacting corporate America

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) a leading provider of regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions, today announced president and chief executive officer Cindy J. Miller has been named to WomenInc. Magazine's 2022 list of Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America. WomenInc.'s Most Influential Women Executives list includes an elite representation of women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations.

"I am honored and humbled to be recognized by WomenInc. as an influential woman executive in corporate America and to be included among such accomplished and notable women who have achieved significant success," commented Ms. Miller. "Stericycle's commitment to inclusiveness and equity extends throughout our organization, and this award represents the contributions of all Stericycle team members who work tirelessly every day to help protect the health and well-being of the people and communities they serve."

Ms. Miller is a highly accomplished senior executive with 30 years of global leadership in transportation, logistics and operations. She joined Stericycle in 2018 after a successful career at UPS where she worked her way up the organization from driver to president of global freight forwarding, a $3 billion-dollar business until with 8,000 employees. As the first female CEO of a publicly traded waste management company and first female CEO of Stericycle, Cindy is transforming every facet of the business while making safety the foundation of Stericycle's culture and brand promise to protect what matters.

The selection of the Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America begins by examining the spheres of influence impacting WomenInc.'s readership, including corporate sector influence, scholastic achievement, career growth, community outreach and recognition. More than 500 prospective candidates were pre-screened by the selection committee, which included the WomenInc. editorial board and community leaders with representatives from academic and business arenas. After reviewing all the profiles, the field of candidates was narrowed to the 2022 Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America listing based upon their exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others.

"WomenInc. is proud to present the 2022 Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America. In this issue, we assembled an elite representation of women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations," said Catrina Young, executive vice president and chief communications officer of WomenInc. magazine. "These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country's highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the U.S. market."

Ms. Miller's recognition follows Stericycle's recent honor as a Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation by Women In Trucking. Earlier this year, Stericycle was also recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards for gender balance and diversity in the boardroom. Last year, Ms. Miller was named to the inaugural Forbes 50 Over 50 list, which recognizes women over the age of 50 who are defying age and gender norms. She also received a Gold Stevie® Award in the Female Executive of the Year Business Services category.

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

