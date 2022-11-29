Puttshack Signs New Lease in Greater Boston

New lease announcement brings patented tech-driven mini golf experience to Natick, Mass.

NATICK, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack , the world's first and only upscale, tech-infused mini-golf destination with global food and drink, announced today the signing of a new lease to be located within the Natick Mall in greater Boston. This new venue will be Puttshack's second location in Massachusetts and is expected to open its doors at the end of 2023.

Puttshack (PRNewswire)

Puttshack Natick will expand across 22,000 square feet over two levels, adding an upscale, high-energy vibe to the premium enclosed shopping destination in the heart of Natick. It will feature three innovative courses powered by the brand's leading patented Trackaball™ technology that keeps score for you as you play. A full-service bar on each floor will be available for craft cocktails and globally inspired cuisine, in addition to an outdoor patio and a semi-private room with seating for up to 68 people, perfect for events, parties, and corporate outings.

"With its close proximity to Boston, in the heart of MetroWest suburbs, Natick serves as the ideal destination to extend our presence in Massachusetts," said Dave Diamond, President of Puttshack. "Bringing Puttshack to the greater Boston area will provide locals and visitors alike with a perfect spot for date nights or high-energy and engaging excursions with family and friends."

Puttshack Natick will be conveniently located inside the Natick Mall at 1245 Worcester Street. Positioned as the hub of daily life and commerce for Western Boston's residents and visitors, Natick Mall attracts shoppers with its curated selection of lifestyle brands and blend of well-known local and national dining concepts.

Already proven in attracting a younger target demographic, the Puttshack team continues its strategic expansion plans with the company's recent growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. The new capital will allow Puttshack to expand into more top markets across the U.S., as well as invest in new technologies to enhance overall guest experience and follows a $60 million funding round from Promethean Investments in 2021.

Puttshack looks to further extend its footprint in the Boston area after successfully opening Puttshack Boston in the Seaport district in October 2022. In addition to destinations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and Miami, Natick will be amongst several new locations including Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Tenn., Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, Ariz., St. Louis, and a second location in Atlanta, all set to open in 2023. Additional venues in Louisville, Ky., and Reston, Va., will open in 2024 and beyond. The team expects to announce more U.S. locations soon.

For all media inquiries please reach out to puttshackpr@revolutionworld.com .

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generational appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point-scoring game within an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for a date, a night out with friends and family, celebrating birthdays or hosting a company outing. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four London locations and four U.S. locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Miami, with ambitious global plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Ill. with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit: puttshack.com .

Puttshack (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Puttshack