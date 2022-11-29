Polaris Group Introduces 'Polaris Edge' to Prepare Nursing Homes for Ongoing CMS Mandates

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Group, a leading post-acute healthcare consulting and staffing company, launches Polaris Edge to help communities navigate ongoing regulatory changes from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

"Polaris Edge is your year-long Medicare and clinical compliance roadmap based on 35+ years of expertise."

Polaris Edge is a suite of year-long, customizable consulting programs designed to enhance nursing home compliance and financial oversight. Polaris Edge comes at a critical moment in long-term care recovery.

"Facilities can't provide high quality care without financial resources and well-trained teams. But the sad reality is that many communities have been operating in the red for over 18 months. They're struggling to keep up with policy changes. Operators are experiencing a financial, compliance, and staff morale crisis," explained Polaris Group's Director of Consulting Services Wendy Strain.

"Long-term care communities need consistent support to fix their operations now and to prepare for a wave of policy changes."

Polaris Edge: future-proofing facilities with custom Medicare accuracy and compliance support

In 2022 alone, CMS announced a new Prospective Payment Final Rule, released additional surveyor guidance on the Rules of Participation Phase III, and shared a new draft of the Minimum Data Set (MDS) Assessment.

These regulations impact reimbursement rates, compliance requirements, and a facility's Five-Star Quality Rating, or consumer-facing review. Facilities will be grappling with these changes and feeling their effects in 2023 and beyond.

Polaris Edge arms facilities with the tools and ongoing support to improve operational performance today and navigate ongoing CMS changes.

What Polaris Edge includes:

Polaris Edge programs are year-long, data-driven, and flexible to community needs. Each program begins with an audit or mock survey to establish baseline performance. Using the baseline results, Polaris consultants create and deliver custom departmental trainings. They also provide ongoing monthly reviews to track improvement and provide guidance on persistent issues.

A closer look at Polaris Edge programs:

Polaris Edge - Medicare Compliance & Accuracy: get accurately reimbursed for the care you provide

What it includes:

Polaris Edge- Clinical Compliance: avoid citations and improve your Five-Star Quality Rating

What it includes:

"Now is the time to get your operations in order. Polaris Edge is that year-long roadmap based on 35+ years of Medicare and state survey expertise. It's a game changer for facilities looking for long-term strategies and sustainable results," shared Strain.

For more information on Polaris Edge and Polaris Group's other consulting and staffing solutions, visit here.

