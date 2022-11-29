EX.CO Partners with ID5 to Increase Privacy-Compliant Addressability for Advertisers and Grow Value of Publisher Inventory

Integration has already increased overall CPMs on EX.CO's platform by 15%

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EX.CO - The Experience Company, the world's leading self-serve video technology platform empowering publishers to own their video content and monetization strategies, today announced a new partnership with ID5, the market-leading identity provider for digital advertising, to provide its advertising partners with a privacy-compliant solution for identity targeting while increasing the value of publisher video inventory across EX.CO's platform. Since ID5's technology was integrated, EX.CO has seen a 15% increase in overall cost-per-mille (CPM) across its network of demand partners.

ID5's solution allows advertisers to reach users across all digital publishing environments without the use of third-party cookies, thereby increasing the addressability of video inventory and maximizing revenue for publishers. ID5's technology is fully compliant with all global privacy regulations and includes built-in data leakage prevention. By adding ID5 to its technology stack, EX.CO can help publishers maximize the value of their video ad inventory, drive bid requests higher, increase revenue, and future-proof their businesses for a digital world without cookies.

"The addition of ID5's cookieless identification technology to our tech stack enables our publisher partners to bring added value to media buyers," said Tom Pachys, co-founder and CEO at EX.CO. "We are already seeing meaningful growth in CPMs across our platform and predict that these numbers will continue to grow as demand for privacy-first identity tracking increases."

EX.CO's self-serve platform offers a one-stop shop for publishers to maximize business growth via a full video stack, video monetization, data collection, ad serving, subscription growth, content generation, interactive experiences, and other solutions that are currently leveraged by hundreds of digital publishers around the world. The partnership with ID5 signifies EX.CO's continued commitment to help publishers grow not only today but also after third-party cookies permanently disappear from the digital ecosystem.

"Results such as these prove the value that the cookieless present has to offer and the role that universal identifiers, such as the ID5 ID, play in enabling publishers to access this value. Why wait for Chrome to pull the plug when you could be maximizing your inventory today," said Joanna Burton, Chief Strategy Officer at ID5. "We are proud to partner with EX.CO as part of this transition to a cookieless world, so that they can continue to provide support for their publishers both today and tomorrow."

About EX.CO

We're EX.CO, the world's leading self-serve video technology platform empowering publishers to own their video strategy for maximum yield. Our AI-based solutions for monetization, content automation, and video recommendation are trusted by some of the largest publishers globally including Arena Group, CBSi, Hearst, MLB, Nasdaq, Refinery29, Time, and VICE. We also offer premium, brand-safe, online video inventory to advertisers for precise audience reach at scale. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City with employees located around the world, EX.CO is backed by The Walt Disney Company, Saban Ventures, Viola Group, 83North, and Firstime Ventures. For more information, visit ex.co .

About ID5

ID5 was created to improve online advertising for consumers, media owners and advertisers, with the ultimate goal to help publishers grow sustainable revenue. ID5 provides the advertising ecosystem with a transparent, scalable and privacy-compliant identity infrastructure. Its solution improves user recognition and match rates and provides a stable, consented and encrypted user ID to replace third-party cookies and MAIDs. This enables publishers to better monetize their audiences, advertisers to run effective and measurable campaigns, and platforms to maximize the value of data and inventory for their customers. Created in 2017 by seasoned ad tech professionals, ID5 services clients globally. For more information about ID5 and its solutions, please visit www.id5.io .

