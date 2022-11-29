CLAIRE'S ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH MACY'S, OPENING LOCATIONS IN SELECT STORES NATIONWIDE

Beginning this holiday season, the consumer products partnership brings the brand's trendsetting jewelry and accessories to Macy's nationwide

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claire's Holdings LLC today announces its partnership with Macy's, a leading destination for style and inspiration, as the latest omnichannel retail partner within its growing consumer products business. Starting this month, the global fashion brand has opened store within store locations in more than 20 Macy's locations nationwide, including eight flagships. As Macy's builds on its position as a shopping and holiday gifting destination, this partnership will bring the joy of finding the perfect fashion accessory or holiday gift to shoppers across the country.

Claire's (PRNewsfoto/Claire's Stores) (PRNewswire)

"Macy's and Claire's are two iconic brands in fashion with a longstanding commitment to being destinations for inspirational and accessible style for generations of consumers. We help celebrate special moments, and with this partnership, we are combining our brand power to reach new customers and serve them with the latest on-trend accessories in time for the holiday shopping season and beyond," said Ryan Vero, Chief Executive Officer of Claire's.

Beginning this month, Macy's shoppers will have access to the brand's offerings through colorful product installations in flagship Macy's stores within key markets including Herald Square and Roosevelt Field in New York City, South Coast Plaza in Los Angeles, Union Square in San Francisco, Dadeland and Aventura in Miami, Lenox Square in Atlanta and Ala Moana in Honolulu as well as locations in Orlando, Las Vegas and more. Hair accessories, jewelry and cosmetics are available to shoppers year-round as well as seasonal items, including festive products for holiday parties and celebrations.

"Macy's is the ultimate destination for trends and fashion," says Stephen Moore, Macy's Senior Vice President of Merchandising. "We are thrilled to partner with Claire's to expand our jewelry and accessories assortment and give our customers even more ways to own their style."

This strategic partnership extends Claire's fashion-forward assortment to new and existing Claire's customers and further diversifies the brand's retail footprint while continuing its commitment to inspiring self-expression and meeting customers where they live and shop.

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com .

About Macy's

Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc. serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation's largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy's delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy's gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy's Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy's. Each year, Macy's provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We're guided by our purpose – to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Sarah Gordon, SHADOW

sgordon@weareshadow.com

Gillian Boyland, Macy's

communications@macys.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Claire's