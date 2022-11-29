BEDGEAR®'s Two New Bedding Categories of Comforters and Travel Pillows Are Engineered For All-Season Comfort and 'Comfort on the Go'

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, today introduces two bedding categories that are new to the brand: comforters and travel pillows. The Performance® Comforter with Climacore® intelligent insulation technology has been engineered for all-season comfort. The Storm Performance® Travel Pillow with Ver-Tex™ instant-cooling cover is just in time for busy holiday travel and those needing "comfort on the go" to maximize their rest and recovery time.

"BEDGEAR has always been the pioneer of innovation in the bedding industry and adding two new categories to the brand illustrates how we are constantly striving to create the most versatile options so sleepers don't overheat, which interrupts their rest and recovery time," said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "Engineered to prevent overheating before it starts, the Performance® Comforter features Climacore® technology. This intelligent insulation allows for constant airflow and keeps sleepers warm with less weight and makes them comfortable all night long. Specially engineered to have a cool-to-the-touch sensation, Storm Performance® Travel Pillow's silky-smooth cover is designed to reduce overheating to keep sleepers cool all night long. It is not only perfectly sized for on-the-go comfort, such as road trips, hotel stays and camping, but it also can provide lumbar and knee support."

BEDGEAR's Performance Comforter comes in three all-season comfort options: Light Weight, Medium Weight and Ultra Weight. It is created with a wave stitching pattern, designed to keep the fill in place and create airflow channels around the body to prevent overheating and ensure continuous breathability. The hypoallergenic comforter is hand filled with ultra-soft clusters of Climacore intelligent insulation that distributes heat evenly, allowing sleepers to quickly adjust to their best sleeping temperature. Lined with eye-catching silver metallic piping, the comforter also features loops at all four corners to securely anchor the comforter in place with compatible duvet covers.

Based on BEDGEAR's highly successful new Storm Performance® Pillow, the single-chamber Storm Performance Travel Pillow features a sophisticated look with metallic green Air-X® mesh, metallic green piping and air vents on two sides of the pillow for continuous cross-ventilation. BEDGEAR's Ver-Tex cooling cover has been designed with a white lofty triangular pattern and silver stitching for a more modern look that dually contributes to better airflow. The Storm Travel Pillow is filled with React™ blend that provides conforming support. The pillow comes with a black travel case for easy carrying and features a zip-off removable and high-efficiency washable cover. Besides traveling, this versatile pillow also can be used for camping or as lumbar support.

The Performance Comforter begins at $169.99 and Storm Performance Travel Pillow is $99.99.

BEDGEAR's products are available in stores across the country.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking, instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Wake Ready™! Learn more at bedgear.com.

