Unveiling of the gourmet program of MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE

The festival invites everyone over for dinner again with its 24th edition!

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE, presented in collaboration with Scotiabank, is thrilled to announce that the 24th edition of the festival will be held from February 16 to March 5, 2023, under the theme Discover the best of Montreal in winter!



Once again this year, festival-goers will be able to skate on the magnificent Ice Skating Loop high above Place des Festivals, bask in the glow light installations, ride the Grande roue and take advantage of tons of free activities during spring break. It will also mark the 20th anniversary of Nuit blanche, with multiple shows happening in venues throughout the Quartier des spectacles. In short, we'll be pulling out all the stops to help you rediscover our beautiful and dynamic downtown!



The Gastronomy programming, presented by Scotia Wealth Management returns to share its legendary hospitality once again. Some 40 Montréal restaurants and venues will be welcoming international and local chefs and producers, while downtown will be buzzing with gourmet activities. The theme of this joyous and welcoming 24th edition says it all: Montréal is inviting you over!

"This edition of MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE promises to strengthen the four pillars of its mission: to celebrate gastronomy, present new shows and unite crowds with such inclusive and participative winter activities as ice skating. We have everything it takes to prove that Montréal offers a warm welcome, even in the heart of winter."

- Jacques Primeau, Festival General Manager

ON THE MENU THIS YEAR:

Air France Finest Tables

Invite a chef, a wine grower or a producer from here or abroad, pair them with one of the city's restaurants and let this special mix work its magic in kitchens and venues city-wide: that's the hugely successful recipe behind the Air France Finest Tables, which is back better than ever this year. In 2023, Montréal welcomes France, Canada, Italia, Belgium, Switzerland and Scandinavia: more than 30 chefs, including a dozen chefs from northern Europe, will be here to dazzle us with their creativity. Among them are Benoit Neusy (Michelin star chef, restaurant l'Impératif au Domaine d'Arondeau, France) at La Chronique, Romain Meder (Michelin star chef, Domaine de Primard, Guainville, France) at Mastard, Ina Niiniketo (Sikke's, Helskinki) at Ratafia, and Lionel Lévy (Michelin star chef, InterContinental Marseille) at Osco! Wine growers, such as Julien Labet, who will be welcomed by Menu Extra, and Laurent Cazottes at Chez Victoire, will also be joining in the festivities. In addition to traditional tasting menus, the Air France Finest Tables will feature other palate-popping experiences, such as exclusive lunches, brunches, 5 à 7 (happy hours), not to mention delicious confections in partnership with Cacao Barry and Esprits libres, a rare treat for those with a sweet tooth out there.

Here is the list of participating restaurants:

Au Petit Extra | Auberge Saint-Gabriel | Bar George | Barroco

Beaufort Bistro | Beaver Hall | Bivouac | Blanc Bec (ITHQ)

Cabaret L'Enfer | Chez Victoire | État-Major | Ferreira Café

foiegwa | FOXY | Galaxie Brasserie | Hélicoptère | Ikanos

Kamùy | La Chronique | Le Mousso | Le Virunga | Lloyd

Maison Boulud | Mastard | Menu Extra | Monarque

Monème | Mon Lapin | Okeya Kyujiro | Osco! | Pastel

Ratafia | Renoir (Sofitel Montréal) | Restaurant de l'ITHQ

Restaurant h3 | Rosélys (Hôtel Reine Élizabeth) | Rose Ross

Terrasse Nordheimer | Toqué!

Consult the Air France Finest Tables program here

Couette & Gastronomie Packages

While tourists from here and afar spend summers exploring the many regions of Québec, in winter it's a different story as the city turns into a pulsing hub with the one-of-a-kind urban experiences of MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE. Once again this year, visitors will love the popular Couette & Gastronomie Packages. Hotels and restaurants will be taking part to whet everyone's appetites with gourmet tasting experiences indoors. A dozen or so hotels will be welcoming you with arms wide open, including:

Auberge du Vieux-Port (and its Taverne Gaspar restaurant)

DoubleTree by Hilton Montréal | Embassy Suites by Hilton

Fairmont Le Reine Elizabeth | Hôtel Monville

Hôtel William Gray (and its Maggie Oakes restaurant)

L'Intercontinental Montréal | Le Petit Hôtel

Lofts du Vieux-Port

Discover all details of Couette & Gastronomie Packages

Spring Break Family Package

For the first time ever, the festival will offer an exclusive package at the Monville and Double Tree hotels during spring break. It will include:

1 night in a regular room for 2 adults and 2 children

4 breakfasts

4 tickets to Coucou Passe-Partout, le spectacle ( February 28 at 3 p.m. at Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts)

Click here to learn more

Special Events

Les Apéros MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE, presented by Vins Côtes du Rhône and hosted by Michelle Bouffard in the charming setting of L'Arrière-Scène in Esplanade Tranquille, will take place from February 16 to 26.



Then, a conference on culinary identity, in partnership with the Société du réseau ÉCONOMUSÉE (February 23), will round out the menu. Tickets for these special events will be on sale soon at montrealenlumiere.com.



There will also be À table avec Jean-Paul Riopelle presented by Air France, whose 100th birthday we celebrate this year. A unique menu will be crafted to reflect this unifying and collaborative painter. This exceptional gourmet event will take place February 22 at Toqué restaurant, near the artwork La Joute at Place Jean-Paul Riopelle. Reservations will be open from January 22, 2023 via Toqué! restaurant.

Quartier Gourmand

The Quartier Gourmand, the cherry on top, will take place for the first time in the hall of Place des Arts (Espace culturel Georges-Émile Lapalme), a spot that allows it to fully embrace its mission of democratizing Québec terroir products. Over the course of two weekends (February 18-19, and 25-26, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.), this special site will offer over 20 free activities, including conferences, tastings as well as culinary demonstrations and workshops.

Of these 20 free workshops, four captivating and appetizing workshops will be hosted by Mordu, Radio-Canada's gourmet platform at 3:45 p.m. The day of Saturday, February 18 will be dedicated to emerging Québec products, as Jérémie Jean-Baptiste hosts the first workshop on Asian vegetables with Stéphanie Wang from the company Le Rizen. On Sunday, February 19 top honours will be given to chocolate and pastries as Loounie gives a workshop on vegan pastries. On Saturday, February 25, Indigenous cuisine will be in the spotlight when Amine Laabi introduces us to Indigenous culinary traditions alongside Anora Lia Collier and his mother. Sustainable foods are the headliners of Sunday, February 19, as Geneviève O'Gleman shares unique and easy ideas on how to transform food headed for the garbage into tasty gourmet dishes.

Consult the complete program

"Scotiabank places arts and culture at the heart of its community engagement in Quebec, as we know that the artistic and business communities uplift and enrich each other. Our partnership with MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE allows us to support storytellers that greatly contribute to the cultural and economic vitality of Montreal. We are also proud to be associated with their gastronomic programming, which features a diverse range of chefs from various cultures."

- Geneviève Brouillard, Senior Vice President for Québec and Eastern Ontario

Acknowledgements

The 2023 edition of MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE would not be possible without the support of its esteemed partners and sponsors. Thanks to Scotiabank for continuing to highlight the invaluable work of Montréal's gastronomic institutions, Loto-Québec, the Société des alcools du Québec, the Société de transport de Montréal, Air France, Tim Hortons, the Association des hôtels du Grand Montréal, Place des Arts, host of Quartier Gourmand, as well as our media partners Radio-Canada and La Presse. Finally, we would like to thank the Government of Canada: Canada Economic Development and Canadian Heritage, the Gouvernement du Québec: Ministère du Tourisme, Secrétariat à la région métropolitaine and the Ville de Montréal, Tourisme Montréal and Montréal centre-ville for their continued trust and support.

The 24th edition of MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE will take place from February 16 to March 5, 2023, in the Quartier des spectacles.

