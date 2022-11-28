Nexgen Packaging appoints Jim Welch as CEO

Positions Nexgen well to capitalize on fast-changing market dynamics and accelerate future growth.

WESTMONT, Ill., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexgen Packaging announces that James H. (Jim) Welch has been appointed as the new CEO of the company. A highly experienced business executive, Jim assumed his new role as CEO in October, after having served as co-CEO since June 2021. At the same time, co-founder Andy Effron has moved from the co-CEO role to Chairman.

Mr. Welch joined Nexgen Packaging in 2016 as EVP/GM of North America & EU, then became President of the company in 2017 and co-CEO in 2021. Prior to joining Nexgen, Mr. Welch was with Motorola Solutions (MSI) where he held a variety of leadership roles, including SVP and GM Field Operations for the MSI Enterprise business. Mr. Welch helped direct global go-to-market and regional strategies and helped orchestrate the successful sale of that unit to Zebra Technologies. Previously Mr. Welch held CEO positions and advisor roles with a variety of software startups in Austin, TX focused on artificial intelligence, data analytics, and mobility.

"Nexgen has demonstrated persistent sustained growth over the past decade, while expanding operations globally to better service our customers. Customer interest in our products and innovative offerings continues to grow stronger," said Andy Effron, Nexgen's Co-founder and Chairman. "Since joining Nexgen in 2016, Jim has continuously worked to strengthen our leadership team and improve operational capabilities. With Jim as CEO, Nexgen is well positioned to capitalize on market opportunities by continuing to make strategic investments in our people, software, and global capabilities. Jim's experience leading large global organizations is what we need to succeed in the fast-moving global market and to drive accelerated growth in the coming years."

"I am honored to be leading the Nexgen team and would like to thank the founders of Nexgen for their confidence," said Mr. Welch. "Our acquisitions, regional expansion and focus on sustainability over the last few years are resonating with our customers who are navigating challenging times and need strategic partners like Nexgen. More importantly, we have a talented team that is consistently recognized by our customers for their outstanding service, commitment and expertise. I am proud to be a part of this organization and excited for our future."

"Jim's unique skill set is exactly what Nexgen needs. His experience in software solutions and data analytics for the retail industry is helping Nexgen further differentiate from our competitors," said Kent Pellegrini, Co-Founder. "Jim's inclusive leadership style attracts top talent from inside and outside our industry as we continue to grow our global manufacturing footprint to better serve our customers in a more sustainable way."

Nexgen Packaging, LLC is a global provider of packaging for the retail, apparel and footwear industries. The company offers a broad portfolio of products with a focus on sustainable solutions that are measurable and deployable. The company is focused on simplifying everything from the creative process to order execution, utilizing data analytics to increase supply chain efficiency and enhance customer success. Nexgen has invested heavily in regional expansion and currently has XX manufacturing facilities globally with headquarters in Hong Kong, Chicago, and Madrid.

