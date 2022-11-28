InventHelp Inventor Develops Short-Length Post Hole Digger Tool (SGM 170)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better tool for digging holes for the installation of any type of fence or other post," said an inventor, from Seymour, Ind., "so I invented LIL DIGGERS. My design can be used to easily extract various types of ground matter such as hardened soil or clay."

The patent-pending invention provides a short-length post hole digger tool for use in small or confined spaces. In doing so, it reduces conflicts with overhead patio decks, framing or overhang structures. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it eliminates the need to use hand tools. The invention features a functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, landscapers, homeowners, gardeners, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGM-170, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

