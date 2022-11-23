Purdue University and GlobalFoundries Partner to Strengthen Research and Development, Semiconductor Education

Multifaceted collaboration to include joint R&D programs in partnership with Purdue students and faculty

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. and MALTA, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purdue University, a public university with leading semiconductor workforce development and R&D programs, and GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced a new strategic partnership to strengthen and expand collaboration on semiconductor research and education.

The announcement was made following a virtual signing ceremony this week with Dr. Mung Chiang, president-elect and executive vice president of Purdue University , and Dr. Thomas Caulfield , president and CEO of GF. The agreement outlines collaboration opportunities between GF and Purdue on joint research and development projects as well as educational opportunities.

" Purdue launched the semiconductor degrees program (SDP) earlier in 2022, continued to grow world leading research in semiconductors, and welcomed multiple companies to our new Discovery Park District. We are excited to partner with GlobalFoundries to crystalize our offerings into programs relevant to the foundation of digital economy," Chiang said. "We are intensifying our efforts not only to scale-up the talent pipeline, but also to create the depth of innovation expertise needed to advance U.S. leadership in semiconductors."

"Today's announcement underscores the widespread appreciation of how GF's feature-rich chips enable many of the devices and technologies humanity relies on every day, and ever-growing recognition of the strategic importance of semiconductors to global supply chains and economic security," Caulfield said. "To accelerate this forward momentum, GF is proud to partner with Purdue on jointly advancing semiconductor research and development, working together with Purdue's talented faculty and students."

For GF, the partnership with Purdue will be overseen by GF Labs, which leads the company's research and development efforts to advance GF's differentiated technology portfolio in partnership with leading academic, government, and industry collaborators.

Earlier this year, Purdue launched the first large-scale comprehensive semiconductor degrees program in the United States, with a set of innovative, interdisciplinary degrees and credentials in semiconductors and microelectronics. GF Chief Technology Officer Gregg Bartlett is an inaugural member of Purdue's Semiconductor Degrees Leadership Board, which advises on the program and its curriculum. The area is among the critical topics under Purdue's Next Moves, strategic initiatives that advance the university's competitive advantage.

