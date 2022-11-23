DUBAI ESPORTS FESTIVAL 2022 CONCLUDES ON A HIGH NOTE

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai marked the conclusion of the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council on 20th November. Held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Dubai Expo City between 9 and 20 November, DEF2022 was hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, a global leader in esports activities and solutions, and presenting partner, du.

PGC Final Award Ceremony (PRNewswire)

Reinforcing Dubai's position as a hub for technology, innovation, events and tourism, the Festival brought together leading gamers, esports thought leaders and fans from across the world. The 12-day Festival's concluding day featured the championship round of the inaugural PUBG Global Championship 2022 Grand Finals, which saw Team Natus Vincere crowned winners and Team 17 coming in second.

DEF 2022 kicked off with the two-day Initiate Summit, a groundbreaking B2B learning and networking platform for esports and gaming industry professionals, developers and creatives. The Summit was held in collaboration with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Media City, a member of TECOM Group, the event's Knowledge Partner. The oversubscribed first edition of the Summit welcomed over a thousand participants and more than 60 industry and esports thought leaders, showcasing Dubai's appetite for growth in the esports sector.

Organised in collaboration with DWTC and Alanza Trading, GameExpo and PopConME kicked off on the second day as two of the Festival's key attractions. GameExpo and PopConME featured some of the biggest Hollywood celebrities, special meet-and-greet sessions, exclusive workshops, movie screenings, international artists and creators, artist alley, cosplay competition offering a prize of Dh75,000 to the winner, gaming competitions and esports tournaments.

During the four-day GameExpo, three grassroots esports tournaments took place in collaboration with global gaming titles, including Minecraft and Honor of Kings, as regional esports competitors and youth gamers took to the stage to show off their skills and win prizes worth up to $25,000. Rounding off the inaugural Festival, popular Egyptian artist Wegz performed live in concert with an electrifying musical showcase.

DEF 2022 catered to gamers, families, friends, art and music lovers, industry professionals, and esports experts as part of its first edition with the aim of uniting and developing the gaming and esports communities in Dubai and the region.

For more information about DEF 2022 please visit www.dubaiesportsfestival.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VSPN