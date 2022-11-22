OxiWear signs MOU with Air Locker Training

Collaboration to provide real-time performance tracking for simulated altitude training.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OxiWear signed a memorandum of understanding with Air Locker Training, a hybrid health and fitness franchise headquartered in New South Wales, Australia. By bringing "the mountains to the masses," Air Locker Training is commercializing hypoxic therapy and simulated altitude training which was previously only available to medical practitioners, elite athletes, the armed forces and NASA. The collaboration with OxiWear as their membership device will help to provide safer training experiences and improved performance outcomes for their members.

"We are incredibly excited about the partnership with OxiWear. We are a scaling business set to launch over 600 studios globally in the coming years," stated Roman Brady, Founder and CEO of Air Locker Training. "Due to our partnership with OxiWear, we can ensure every client will not only get the best out of their Air Locker experience and dramatically improve their health and wellbeing but have scientifically proven data to support their health journey."

Air Locker Training leverages insights from more than 50,000 peer-reviewed medical studies focusing on the health and fitness benefits of hypoxic therapy. Improved health and training outcomes are achieved through simulated high altitude group training classes as well as health and allied services, including rehabilitation services for chronic conditions such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and heart disease.

"When people exercise in hypoxia you want to make it safe and effective," stated Dr. Kenneth Graham, an Air Locker advisor with more than 30 years of experience with Australian high-performance sports. "Ongoing real-time measurement of oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) can provide both the participant and instructor with feedback and information on how the person is responding to the hypoxia and, by setting target SpO 2 values appropriate to the individual, the exercise and the gains they are after, make the hypoxic exercise sessions both safe and effective."

OxiWear is an ear-wearable pulse oximeter for continuous oxygen monitoring and alerting. The device will be worn during training and provides haptic vibration on the user's ear at user-set thresholds. Continuous SpO 2 data collected throughout provides improved performance analysis and recovery data. The real-time user data collection on the mobile application is transferred to the studio performance dashboard that will preemptively guide Air Locker instructors to ensure member safety.

"We are excited to partner with Air Locker Training. We've been impressed with their proactive and innovative approach, offering high-altitude training for anyone, regardless of geographic location. Their mission of helping members expand their healthspan without limiting it to fitness, aligns with OxiWear's mission," stated Shavini Fernando, founder and CEO of OxiWear. "We created OxiWear to offer continuous oxygen monitoring and low oxygen alerting. We are pleased to see its fitness and wellness applications to improve overall health outcomes."

About Air Locker Training

Air Locker is taking root in a burgeoning industry that encapsulates the benefits of a healthy, active lifestyle with strong points of differentiation. Combining science with application, Air Locker brings altitude training and hypoxic therapy to the masses. Altitude is for everyone, and an Air Locker franchise includes a curated portfolio of membership-based revenue opportunities and health and allied service that ensures franchisees can achieve a healthy, rewarding business position and sustained competitive advantage. https://airlockertraining.com/

About OxiWear

OxiWear is committed to reducing patient vulnerability to hypoxic injury through wearable, continuous oxygen monitoring and low-oxygen alerting. Our mission is to increase safety and peace of mind for those prone to silent hypoxia, to reduce healthcare costs, and to save lives. OxiWear was developed in 2019 by Shavini Fernando, a VR/video game and web designer who suffers from pulmonary hypertension as a result of Eisenmenger Syndrome. For more information, visit: https://www.oxiwear.fitness/ .

