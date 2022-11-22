Jen Newton, PhD, Joins The Nora Project as Director of Innovation

Newton Will Develop and Guide Initiatives to Help Educators Meet Student Needs

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading inclusive education professor and researcher Dr. Jen Newton has joined The Nora Project (TNP) as Strategic Program Advisor and Director of Innovation. TNP is a non-profit that builds inclusive classrooms, promoting disability inclusion by empowering educators with training and engaging students with curriculum.

Jen Newton of The Nora Project (PRNewswire)

Newton's first initiative will be developing Anti-Ableist Leading and Learning Standards for TNP, a foundational document that will guide the organization's work and collaboration with partner schools and organizations. Newton will also guide the TNP team in developing innovative curriculum and professional development, and further developing their model school concept.

Newton has worked in early childhood inclusion and inclusive teacher preparation for 21 years and arrives at TNP at a time when schools and students need more support than ever.

"An unprecedented number of students today are struggling – not just academically from pandemic effects, but socially and emotionally," Newton said. "For too long, schools have not been designed to handle anything 'outside the average.' But this definition is so narrow that few actually meet it. To meet all students where they are, schools have to reimagine special education services and supports, and build communities where students feel a strong sense of belonging."

Newton said TNP is positioned to provide consistent, reliable, much-needed curricula that teaches kids that there is no such thing as normal and that all ways of being are valuable.

"There are no curricular or professional development opportunities for teachers to actively learn and teach about ableism, and about disability history, studies and advocacy," Newton said. "TNP provides disability studies content, advocacy lessons, Ability Inclusive Mindset materials, and support for teachers to implement these lessons."

Lauren Schrero, co-founder and CEO of TNP, said Newton and TNP share a commitment to addressing and combating ableism in schools, and being a part of systemic change in how students and teachers experience school.

"The Nora Project is so excited to welcome Dr. Newton to the team, to help us in our mission of providing students, teachers and schools with the content that we are all missing about disability history, disability rights, disability pride, and the reality of how segregated systems harm us all," said Schrero.

For more information about The Nora Project, visit www.TheNoraProject.ngo .

The Nora Project (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Nora Project