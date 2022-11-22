InventHelp Inventor Develops Car Seat Safety System for Babies & Toddlers (MOA 114)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective way to alert a busy parent to remove their child from the vehicle upon parking," said an inventor, from Theodore, Ala., "so I invented the BABY SAFE. My design prevents a child from being left behind."

The invention provides a new car seat safety system for babies and toddlers. In doing so, it would safeguard the child from being left unattended in a parked vehicle. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to prevent accidental injuries or deaths. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

For more information, write Dept. 21-MOA-114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368.

