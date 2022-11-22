Free Post Script Media webcast: Can we eat right and still save the planet?

Climavores Podcast Live: NYU Professor Marion Nestle joins hosts Mike Grunwald and Tamar Haspel for a conversation about what's good for our bodies and the planet.

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, nutrition expert and NYU professor Marion Nestle has been a towering (and often controversial) figure in nutritional science. In a field littered with fad diets and bogus studies, she's been a voice of authority on the complicated relationship between food, politics and our health. Now she's written a book of war stories called "Slow Cooked" about the things you should and shouldn't eat – and who you should and shouldn't trust about food.

Climavores Live (PRNewswire)

In this live episode taping of Climavores, Marion joins hosts Mike Grunwald and Tamar Haspel for a spirited conversation about food history, food justice, and how to eat for a healthy body and healthy planet. Stephen Lacey, co-founder and executive editor of Post Script Media, will moderate.

Register for free now to join us online November 30th, at 1:00 p.m. ET. And bring your questions for Mike, Tamar, and Marion!

About Post Script Media

Post Script Media makes podcasts for a changing planet. Founded by Stephen Lacey and Scott Clavenna, Post Script has produced some of the most important podcasts in the energy and climate space, including The Carbon Copy, Catalyst With Shayle Kann, Climavores, Hot Buttons, The Big Switch, Columbia Energy Exchange, and Watt it Takes. Its production of Where the Internet Lives for Google won two Webby Awards in 2022, including Best Technology Podcast and People's Voice Winner, Technology Podcast. Its production of A Matter of Degrees was a bronze winner in the inaugural Anthem Awards in 2022. Post Script Media is based in Boston, MA, with a team of audio professionals located throughout the US.

Media Contact:

Anna Rader

anna@postscriptaudio.com

Scott Clavenna

scott@postscriptaudio.com

