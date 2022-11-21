XNK Therapeutics continues platform development work with AdBIOPRO after Sweden's Vinnova extends investment

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today said the company would continue its partnership with the Karolinska Cell Therapy Center's production unit Vecura under the lead of Pontus Blomberg and Veronique Chotteau's group in Cell Technology from the Swedish Royal Institute of Technology as part of a collaboration within The Competence Centre for Advanced BioProduction by Continuous Processing, AdBIOPRO.

"The Swedish government-sponsored innovation agency Vinnova has granted AdBIOPRO competence center an extension of five years. This means we can continue our part of the collaboration within AdBIOPRO together with Vecura and Veronique Chotteau's group from KTH" said Anna-Karin Maltais CSO at XNK Therapeutics. "Working with AdBIOPRO has over the years contributed to improve our manufacturing process and to enable scale-out to reach more patients. This extension of investment is very valuable for XNK as it also brings complementary talent in bioproduction."

XNK's continued work with AdBIOPRO, under Per-Henrik Holmqvist's leadership, will allow further in-depth characterisation of natural killer (NK) cell cultures at different process parameters, help advance production techniques and investigate increased automation for more efficient large-scale production.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics

Tel: +46 706 70 36 75

E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company is at the forefront of the development of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and lead investigational candidate drug was developed specifically to target cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. The Company's objective is for its investigational candidate drug and proprietary platform technology to constitute key components in the cancer treatments of tomorrow. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

About AdBIOPRO

AdBIOPRO is the Competence Centre for Advanced BioProduction. Under the Direction of Veronique Chotteau at KTH, AdBIOPRO, started in 2017, has now been granted continuation for a new period of 5 years by Vinnova with a total budget of 116 Msek. This highly multi-disciplinary Centre gathers eight academic groups from KTH, Lund University, Karolinska Hospital, Karolinska Institutet and Linköping University, as well as 17 industrial partners. For more information https://www.kth.se/adbiopro.

