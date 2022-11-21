Robustel 5G IoT EDGE Computing Gateway certified by Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS)

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robustel's latest IoT device the EG5120 5G Edge Computing Gateway is now listed in the Microsoft Azure certified device catalogue and also Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Greengrass.

The EG5120 helps to seamlessly extend Azure & AWS based IoT cloud services and intelligence to the network edge, and allows customers using Azure and AWS to quickly & seamlessly deploy IoT applications in verticals including autonomous driving, smart cities, industrial IoT (IIoT), smart energy, robotics, and more.

With Azure IoT and AWS IoT Greengrass, customers can securely connect, configure, manage, monitor and maintain edge devices and customize applications for field devices, including streaming analytics, machine learning, image recognition and other high-value AI applications that are deployed from the cloud to the edge for local execution, to dramatically reduce the time and cost of connecting various sensors and devices from the edge to the cloud.

Features of the EG5120 Robustel 5G Edge Computing Gateway

Cutting-edge (Release 16) 5G connectivity.

Global cellular band coverage.

High performance processor for running complex applications.

2 X RS232/RS485 serial ports for connecting to industrial devices.

2 X Digital Inputs (DI) and 2x Digital Outputs (DO) for simple monitoring and control.

Dual SIM card slots for failover & redundancy.

Wide operating temperature range, ideal for industrial applications.

Linux Debian 11 (bullseye) based Operating System

Support for Docker containers for rapid application deployment

Access to more than 50,000 applications from the Debian repository.

Access to Industrial VPN protocols like Wireguard, IPsec and OpenVPN.

Full Modbus TCP and RTU support for industrial data collection.

Robustel's management platform RCMS for effective management of large fleets of devices.

About Robustel:

Robustel are a Wireless IoT & WAN Edge solutions provider specialising in 5G, 4G/LTE & LPWAN devices, helping the enterprise in smart cities, transportation, smart water, energy and precision agriculture industry to deliver unbreakable connectivity by Robustel's hardware and cloud.

For more information about Robustel, please visit https://www.robustel.com/

