Apex Trader Funding Retains Rubenstein Public Relations as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Trader Funding, an innovative online trader funding company offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost and highest contract plans, announced today the retention of Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) as its agency of record.

Founded by day trader and rancher Darrell Martin, Apex Trader Funding aims to help traders trade well by supplying a better trader funding model with few restrictions. Apex Trader Funding offers traders flexibility in the way they trade and funds accounts with their own capital. Providing traders a sense of confidence and flexibility when trading. Apex Trader Funding offers trading 23 hours a day, during holidays, news and other events that other prop trading firms have traditionally prevented traders from executing during times of high volatility in the market.

"Incorporating a public relations strategy is key for us to grow our platform to reach a greater number of traders," said Darrell Martin, Founder and CEO of Apex Trader Funding. "We look forward to working with RPR and are confident their expertise will help Apex Trader Funding achieve success in highlighting our innovative trading methods in the media."

Apex Trader Funding will benefit from RPR's long-standing media relations and expertise in the technology and financial industries, as well as its thirty-plus years of combined experience in corporate messaging and brand positioning.

"Apex Trader Funding is a pioneering trader funding company that opens new doors for retail traders to easily enter and trader the future market," said RPR President Richard Rubenstein. "Darrell's impressive entrepreneurial background and ability to create a diagnostic trading model will prove valuable to first time and seasoned traders."

About Apex Trader Funding

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Apex Trader Funding is a community of traders offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost, highest contract funding plans. Founded in 2021 by Darrell Martin, Apex Trader Funding is a thriving community of traders including more than 25,000 members in 150 countries.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

