The innovative Startup 'Dot' won Best of Innovation at CES 2023 with 'Dot Pad'

Startup Dot Inc. won Best of Innovation in Accessibility category at CES 2023.

Dot Inc. is the Honoree in three categories after being nominated as the finalist in each of the three categories.

Until November 2022 , 25 billion won to the total amount in cumulative investment and 130 patents obtained in domestic and overseas.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dot Inc. (Co-founders: Eric Ju Yoon Kim, Ki Kwang Sung), which has developed devices and software for the visually impaired, announced today (16th) that "Dot Pad" won 'Best of Innovation' in the accessibility category at CES 2023. Dot Inc. became the 15th certified B corp in Korea four years ago, joining the ranks of other global heart-forward companies, and further fortifying aspirations as a company toward accessibility.

"Dot Pad" was nominated as the finalist in three categories - Accessibility, Mobile & Devices, and Virtual & Augmented Reality and was respectively awarded in all three categories.

The CES Innovation Award, hosted by the National Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is conferred to innovative technologies and products that will lead the world and is called the "Best Honor of the International Electronics Show (CES).

Dot Inc., founded in 2015, made various assistive devices using its own core technology, "Dot Cell," and introduced the world's first tactile display (hereinafter referred to as "Dot Pad") in 2021. Dot Pad consists of 2,400 pins in a pixel-like grid that can quickly be set to be in up or down positions, forming letters in braille or easily identifiable shapes such as shapes, symbols, tables, and charts on PCs, and mobile devices. Touching pictures and images with fingers makes the content recognized, which is expected to be used to increase accessibility in various fields of daily life such as education, music, and entertainment.

Dot collaborated with Apple to reflect the Dot Pad update in iOS 15.2 updates last December. Now, Dot Pad integrates directly into Apple's Voiceover screen reading feature, making reading text, icon labels, and even graphs or simple images just a tap away. It enables visually impaired users to touch various pictures and writings on the iPhone and iPad on the Dot Pad. Dot is working on innovative projects with companies, organizations, and research institutes around the world besides Apple.

Eric Ju Yoon Kim and Ki Kwang Sung said, "We are grateful that the value of the world's first tactile display has been recognized worldwide and we hope this will serve as an opportunity to receive more attention to education for the blind and the work environment around the world."

Meanwhile, Dot is working closely with American Printing House (APH) and Humanware in education for the visually impaired in the United States through their unique technology. They are ultimately aiming to help rehabilitate people with acquired visual impairment and increase work productivity by facilitating access to essential office programs such as Excel and PowerPoint in the workplace through collaboration with Apple and NV ACCESS. Dot's continuous research is expected to change the education and work environment of the visually impaired around the world.

Dot, founded in 2015, commercialized products such as Dot Watch, Dot Pad and Dot Kiosk. Dot has focused its business on ESG's Social (S) and introduced innovative solutions to social problems through technology advancement in the domestic and overseas markets. As of November 2022, it has attracted 25 billion won in investment until Series B and has 130 patents in domestic and overseas.

