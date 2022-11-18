FAU RECEIVES $7.5 MILLION GIFT TO NAME ARENA

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleanor R. Baldwin has made a $7.5 million gift commitment to Florida Atlantic University Athletics. In recognition of the gift and following recent approval by the Board of Trustees, FAU's basketball and volleyball facility will now be known as the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.

"I am so proud of all that FAU has accomplished in our wonderful Boca Raton community and so grateful that I'm able to continue making a big impact on this incredible institution," Baldwin said. "I love being able to support and enhance the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena for our student-athletes, coaches and the community."

Baldwin's generous gift will be instrumental in renovating and improving the arena, which will provide for enhancement of the experience within the facility for all stakeholders.

"Eleanor has generously supported so many projects and initiatives at FAU and throughout the community, and we are so incredibly grateful to her for this gift," said Brian White, vice president and director of athletics at FAU. "We cannot thank her enough for this support, which will impact the lives of so many Owl student-athletes, coaches, staff and community members who will utilize Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena."

Baldwin's name is widely known at the university, as it graces the Eleanor R. Baldwin House, the on-campus residence for the university president. FAU Athletics also is home to the Eleanor R. Baldwin History and Tradition Hall inside the Schmidt Family Complex for Academic & Athletic Excellence, as well as the Eleanor R. Baldwin President's Suite at FAU Stadium.

"We sincerely appreciate this transformational gift from our longtime friend Eleanor Baldwin," said FAU President John Kelly. "Elly has been a true champion of Florida Atlantic and its students over the years, from mentoring future educators, to cheering on our sports teams, to donating crucial funds to support the university's growth. The Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena will be one more shining example of her generosity at FAU."

With this most recent gift, Baldwin's total philanthropic support of FAU is now more than $10 million. A retired educator, she taught for 34 years with much of her tenure at Broward County schools. In addition, Baldwin continues to serve FAU as director emerita of the FAU Foundation Board and as a College of Education Advisory Board member.

About Florida Atlantic University: Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.

Media Contacts: Andy Seeley

Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Relations

aseeley@fau.edu

Mobile: 407-342-1406

