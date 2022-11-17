Woodhouse Spa and APOTHEKE Collaborate to Launch Spa Candle Collection

The Mood Enhancing, Luxury Candles are Available Exclusively at Woodhouse Spas Just in Time for the Holiday Season

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodhouse Spa, a leading, luxury franchise concept centered upon health, wellness, and self-care, announced today its collaboration with luxury home fragrance brand, APOTHEKE, to launch three exclusive spa candles. Inspired by Woodhouse Spa's mission to transform self-care into mood-care, the three expertly crafted, exclusive candle scents - Calm, Confident and Resilient - are designed to replicate the tranquil, calming environment Woodhouse Spa has provided guests for more than 20 years. The three candles' respective fragrance notes include:

Calm: Relaxation at its apex. This mood-enhancing candle will put you in a peaceful place well beyond the time it is lit. Mint and a touch of fresh citrus are blended with freesia and lily of the valley for a soothing, mellow scent.

Confident: Confidence is the secret to feeling good. This mood-enhancing candle will help tap into your natural state of well-being that is sure to shine through. Orange, grapefruit and a touch of ginger are combined with jasmine and vanilla for a light, yet refreshing fragrance.

Resilient: Experience healing at a deeper level with this mood-enhancing candle that is designed to make you feel ready to take on anything. Sea salt and eucalyptus blend with coconut milk, sandalwood and amber for an uplifting fragrance that will awaken your senses.

"For our first collaboration with a luxury spa, it was important to us to create fragrances that were not only relaxation-inducing, but also deeply transformative," said APOTHEKE'S Founder, Chrissy Fichtl. "Part of our APOTHEKE ethos is to elevate the every day, and by lighting a hand-poured, artisan APOTHEKE x Woodhouse candle, we hope to empower consumers to perpetuate these moments of self-care in between their spa visits."

Woodhouse Spa's Vice President of Brand and Marketing, Sarah Moore, echoed a similar sentiment and shared, "We are thrilled to co-brand with APOTHEKE to create a thoughtfully curated candle collection that transforms any space into a spa-like sanctuary. At Woodhouse, we are passionate about mood-care and these candles are emblematic of the mood enhancing experiences our guests enjoy in our spas. Now, they can continue this immersive experience in the home."

Perfect for the holidays or as an indulgent gift for yourself, the Calm, Confident and Resilient APOTHEKE x Woodhouse candles are available for purchase at Woodhouse Spa locations nationwide.

About Woodhouse Spa: Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, Woodhouse provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guest's well-being. With more than 75 spas across the country, guests of Woodhouse are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experiences regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com.

About APOTHEKE: APOTHEKE is a luxury home fragrance brand inspired by the unexpected beauty found in life's simple pleasures. Founded in 2011 by wife-husband duo, Chrissy Fichtl and Sebastian Picasso, APOTHEKE is defined by craftsmanship and guided by passion, offering scents that are thoughtfully blended to elevate the everyday. Chrissy is self-taught in the beauty of essential oils and soap making, having begun by sourcing essential oils directly from farms. The candles and bar soaps remain handmade and poured in Brooklyn with clean ingredients ensuring all products are sulfate and phthalate free, non-GMO, and vegan. APOTHEKE products are now available at retailers such as Nordstrom, J. Crew, Bloomingdales, CB2, and Crate & Barrel. apothekeco.com

