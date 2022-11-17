TriNet Announces Two Key Executive Appointments

Alex Warren Named Chief Revenue Officer and Tom Rose Appointed Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Operations



DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced two new senior leadership roles designed to drive increased revenue growth and retention, improve operating strategies, and create a more comprehensive and integrated customer experience.

Alex Warren, most recently TriNet's Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, has been named Chief Revenue Officer. Tom Rose, previously TriNet's Vice President of Customer Solutions, is now Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Operations. Both positions report directly to TriNet President and CEO, Burton M. Goldfield.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Warren will oversee the execution of TriNet's unified operational strategy for customer retention and net new sales – which will include both its professional employment organization (PEO) and SaaS human capital management (HCM) businesses. Warren joined TriNet in 2017, most recently leading a team that delivered exceptional customer experience from onboarding through payroll and beyond. Warren has more than 20 years of experience in the PEO industry and possesses deep insight, respect, and knowledge of the needs of TriNet's SMB customers.

Tom Rose will be responsible for the customer experience of all of TriNet's PEO and SaaS HCM customers, including customer service, customer success, customer operations, and core services delivery teams, including HR, Benefits, and Payroll. Rose has over 23 years with TriNet, where he began his tenure as an Account Executive and has since gone on to hold various leadership roles of increasing responsibility, succeeding in service, operations, account management, and sales.

"I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Alex and Tom for these two critical roles at TriNet," said Goldfield. "They each have been working with the small and medium sized businesses that we serve for more than 20 years and possess deep insight and immense knowledge of the needs of our SMB customers – traits that make them well-suited for these significant roles. These appointments reflect a strong commitment to our long-term goals as an unparalleled advisor to SMBs, as well as to our technology-enabled customer-centric approach."

