Salary.com Joins the Boston Women's Workforce Council and Signs 100% Talent Compact

Advances commitment to closing gender and racial wage gaps

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salary.com, the market leader in cloud-based compensation software and data solutions, today announced it has joined the Boston Women's Workforce Council (BWWC). The BWWC leads a unique public-private partnership between the Boston Mayor's Office and Greater Boston employers dedicated to eliminating gender and racial wage gaps. It does so by measuring, analyzing, and reporting on these gaps, and working with over 250 employers committed to wage gap elimination and pay equity.

"Since its founding, Salary.com has been revolutionizing how employees and employers manage compensation intelligence and ensure equitable pay," said Lenna Turner, Salary.com's head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. "The BWWC's mission reflects our own commitment to closing wage gaps and we're excited to engage with, and learn from, this network of some of Boston's biggest and most innovative employers."

As part of its membership, Salary.com has signed the 100% Talent Compact, a pledge made by employers to examine their own salary data and practices and make ongoing changes to address gender and racial pay inequities.

"We are thrilled to have Salary.com sign the 100% Talent Compact," said Kimberly Borman, Executive Director of the BWWC. "Like the BWWC, Salary.com uses employer/HR-reported data to help employees make smart career choices. Our missions align, and we are looking forward to their leadership as we continue efforts to close gender and racial wage gaps in Greater Boston."

Salary.com® is the leading provider of compensation market data, software, and analytics, bringing more of the trusted data and intuitive software organizations need to get pay right. The industry's fastest-growing compensation management company, Salary.com serves over 30,000 survey participant organizations, over 8,000 business-to-business software subscribers, and over 60 million employees globally. HR professionals rely on Salary.com's 360° view of their compensation practices so they can efficiently and accurately achieve pay equity and adapt to market changes. Salary.com's state- of-the-art CompAnalyst® accelerates compensation workflows, delivers real-time data, and powers accurate, equitable and competitive compensation through one intuitive platform. For more information, please visit www.salary.com.

