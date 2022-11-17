Family-owned ABC Fine Wine & Spirits opens first Port St. Lucie, Florida store with Pappy raffle

Raffle gives winning guests rare opportunity to buy hard-to-find bourbons

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC), Florida's largest family-owned and operated wine and spirits retailer, opened its newest Southeast Florida store in Port St. Lucie on Thursday, Nov. 17. The store is located at 2091 SW Gatlin Blvd.

The new location will host an opening weekend celebration on Saturday, Nov. 19 with free wine and spirits sampling, 10% off all products from ABC's exclusive Sourced & Certified™ Collection and a rare Pappy Van Winkle raffle. The raffle is for the chance to purchase a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle (10 Year, 12 Year or 15 Year) or William Larue Weller at ABC's regular retail price.

These bourbons typically require ABC Vault access and are not regularly available anywhere because they have highly limited allocation around the country.

The raffle starts Nov. 19 and continues through Dec. 11. Winners will be randomly selected and notified via phone or email on Dec. 12. The raffle is limited to two entries per person 21+. Purchase is not required to enter. Raffle winners may purchase a bottle that is remaining from the four when contacted. Entries and purchase must occur at this new Port St. Lucie ABC location only. Participants can ask a team member about how to enter once inside the store.

"This new store is the fourth we've opened this year with one more coming this month," said ABC Fine Wine & Spirits CEO Charles Bailes III. "We can't wait to meet our new neighbors in Port St. Lucie and Tradition, and introduce them to our fantastic selection and friendly team."

This new 7,700-square-foot store features wine and spirits experts, thousands of popular wine & spirit brands and exclusive labels, an activity center for tastings, a walk-in cigar humidor and a walk-in beer cooler. Guests who are new to ABC can quickly sign up for ABC Access loyalty rewards like $10 off every $100 wine purchase, $5 coupons, free bottle opportunities and Vault access for hard-to-find bottles like the ones in the raffle.

ABC has been serving Florida residents and visitors since 1936 and offers in-store services from sampling areas, a concierge service for large events and online shopping with curbside pickup through abcfws.com. ABC has 126 locations in Florida, which typically carry more than 10,000 different wines, spirits, beers, cigars and accessories. Each location is staffed with a knowledgeable, passionate team to help guests find what they are looking for and discover new favorites.

Store hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Learn more about ABC Fine Wine & Spirits by visiting abcfws.com. Keep up with ABC on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

