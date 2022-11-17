Amazon Begins Daily Cargo Service at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

The new cargo facility will more than double the amount of cargo warehouse space at the Airport.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Air launched daily cargo service today at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT). The inaugural flight from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) arrived early Thursday morning. Amazon Air will begin with one daily Boeing 767-300 flight.

"This is a significant development in the history of the Airport," said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. "Enhancing our air cargo facilities with the introduction of Amazon Air underscores the economic development that is occurring not only in Manchester but throughout New Hampshire and Northern New England. I am proud of the efforts of our Airport team for delivering a high-quality facility, on-time and within budget, that makes a bold and impactful statement about the economy here in New Hampshire!"

MHT is recognized as a top 50 cargo airport in the United States and has seen several years of record-breaking cargo volume. This trend of higher cargo volumes is expected to continue with the opening of this new facility.

"We're proud to expand our Amazon Air operations into New Hampshire as we continue to invest in the New England region," said Chris Preston, Director of Amazon Air Gateway Operations. "This brand-new facility at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport will help us better serve our customers and ensure we deliver packages quickly and efficiently across New England."

The 65,000-square-foot multitenant cargo building was built through a partnership with the Airport and real estate investment company Realterm. The new facility offers three widebody aircraft parking positions managed by the Airport, with the option to expand to a fourth.

This is Amazon Air's first expansion into New Hampshire, and Amazon is the first tenant to operate from the new facility. Flights will be operated by cargo airline Atlas Air, with ground handling by Trego-Dugan Aviation and aircraft maintenance by Keenan Technical Industries.

"We are proud to be part in this historic project with MHT and Amazon," said Alexi Lachambre, Vice President of Investments for Airport Infrastructure at Realterm. "MHT's leaders have proven to be dynamic and visionary partners, able to capitalize on the surge of e-commerce and create economic opportunity for their broader community. As demand for air cargo continues to grow, exceptional infrastructure projects such as this will help to relieve pressure on the regional distribution network while also garnering the interest of major logistics players. We look forward to continuing our partnership with MHT and supporting future expansion."

The new facility will drive economic growth in the region for years to come. In addition to creating hundreds of jobs in the Granite State, the multitenant facility will allow for better connectivity in the world of e-commerce, further positioning the Airport as an economic hub for the region.

"Business and commerce are booming here in the 603," said Governor Chris Sununu. "This new Amazon Air operation will grow New Hampshire's role in e-commerce and the global economy."

"I'm thrilled to see the completion of the new cargo facility apron at MHT, which will nearly double the Airport's cargo capacity and lower transportation costs while supporting local businesses and promoting job creation throughout the region," said Senator Jeanne Shaheen. "When I fought to secure $7.8 million for this project in the fiscal year 2022 federal government funding law, I knew it was going to be a smart investment for our state. Through my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee, I'll continue to advocate on behalf of transportation and infrastructure projects at MHT and across New Hampshire."

"Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is already an industry-leading cargo facility, so this new partnership with Amazon Air is a welcomed addition," said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. "This project will provide more jobs for our residents in addition to boosting our local economy. Thank you to the entire Airport team and the project engineers, architects and contractors for your tireless commitment to making this project happen."

"This facility will enhance the connectivity of New England with the world of e-commerce," said Taylor Caswell, the NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner. "According to the International Air Transport Association, 52% of consumers bought more online during the pandemic, fueling the value of e-commerce which is now expected to total $2.1 trillion in 2023 with 80% of cross-border e-commerce being transported by air. Having this facility in New Hampshire will allow the Granite State, and all of Northern New England, to tap into this growing sector of the global economy."

Cargo activity played a vital role during the pandemic to help offset decreased air travel and passenger revenues. With the additional aircraft that this facility will accommodate, the Airport will be able to continue its trend of lowering airline operating costs.

ABOUT MANCHESTER - BOSTON REGIONAL AIRPORT

Strategically situated in the heart of New England, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located less than fifty miles north of Boston, Massachusetts, and less than an hour's drive from the region's most popular ski areas, scenic seacoast beaches and peaceful lakefront resorts. MHT is the premier aviation gateway for the region. For more information, visit www.flymanchester.com.

ABOUT AMAZON AIR

Amazon Air continues to expand globally to meet the needs of its growing customer base, while investing in jobs and sustainable solutions to power its network. Globally, we now operate more than 110 aircraft in our fleet, both leased and owned, flying to more than 70 air gateways and hubs. In 2021, we opened our first central air hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Since Amazon Air's launch in 2016, Amazon has invested hundreds of millions of dollars and created thousands of new jobs at Amazon Air locations across the U.S.

ABOUT REALTERM

Realterm is an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry. We acquire, develop, finance and manage differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea and rail networks in North America, Europe and Asia. Realterm currently manages over $13 billion in assets across six transportation logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end, core-plus fund investing into high flow through (HFT®) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) Series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Income Fund (RELIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and IndoSpace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.

The new facility provides access to five million people within a two-hour drive of the Airport. (PRNewswire)

