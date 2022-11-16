WOW! Executives Take Top Spots on Institutional Investor's 2023 All-America Executive Team Rankings for Excellent Leadership

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced three of its leaders were recognized by Institutional Investor in their 2023 All-America Executive Team rankings. Under the small cap category in the technology sector, WOW!'s Teresa Elder landed at #2 in the ranking of Best CEO, and John Rego was ranked #2 as Best CFO. Andrew Posen, VP, head of investor relations, was ranked as #3 Best IR Professional and his team nabbed the #3 spot as Best IR Team.

Institutional Investor Research is recognized as the leading provider of independent, qualitative feedback for the investment community. To select the members of their 2023 All-America Executive Team list, Institutional Investor surveyed more than 3,100 money managers and buy-side analysts and over 330 sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions. WOW! was nominated alongside 31 peers in the media space, based on 20 metrics related to its IR program, CEO, CFO, ESG strategy, and more. Rankings for CEOs were based on each executive's leadership, credibility, and communication.

WOW!'s quality of leadership has consistently been recognized nationally. This year, Elder, Rego and WOW! CTO Henry Hryckiewicz were included in the "Cablefax 100" list of the most influential executives whose leadership continues to advance and elevate the broadband industry. Rego was also named Finance Executive of the Year by Cablefax for his exceptional leadership, dedication to the success of the company, and role in positioning the company for accelerated growth.

"This year has been transformational for WOW! as we've announced multiple market expansions," said Rego. "I'm incredibly proud of our leadership team's passion for our customers and employees while guiding the company's success. It's an honor to be recognized alongside such talented professionals, without whom this success wouldn't be possible."

"It's an exciting time for WOW! as we continue to expand our footprint with fiber build-outs in new markets, reduce our debt and increase efficiencies," said Posen. "Thank you to Institutional Investor for this recognition of our ongoing dedication to WOW!'s growth and success for all our stakeholders."

"The tenacity of all our WOW! employees is what makes it a special company," said Elder. "I'm proud of John and Andrew, our leadership team, and all our employees, for the commitment they show every day to making WOW! an industry leader and creating an inclusive culture. Our recent grant of stock to employees reaffirms how much we value our employees and their contributions to WOW!'s continued success."

In addition to fostering a world-class leadership team, WOW! has focused on encouraging employee excellence by making WOW! a great place to work, offering rich professional development opportunities and comprehensive benefits. It has been recognized as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® nationally and regionally and has also been awarded for its HR initiatives and leadership.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized nine times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last five consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

