SAWTST LLC Selects Deltek To Power Its Project Success and Long Term Growth Strategy

The government contracting firm is switching its current ERP solution to Deltek Costpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that SAWTST, a small business government contracting firm, has selected Deltek Costpoint and Deltek Talent Management to power its growth by streamlining and automating processes and efficiencies, while staying compliant with the federal government.

SAWTST, a government contracting firm located in Tyrone, Georgia, is a department of Veterans Affairs (VA) verified service-disabled veteran owned small business (SDVOSB). The firm's legacy is built on service with its executive and senior management team, composed primarily of military veterans. The company employs professionals that are a mix of veterans from all services and experienced industry professionals that have consistently delivered exceptional results in the Defense environment.

SAWTST knew it was time to upgrade its ERP system to streamline and automate processes and reporting, as well as to scale for its long-term growth plans. The system it was using was too manual and time-consuming – employees were burdened with siloed processes. SAWTST needed a single solution that could support functional areas including contracts management and procurement. They were looking for a new ERP partner that would deliver more innovation and greater intelligence through an all-in-one system across the entire project lifecycle. In addition, SAWTST wanted better, out-of-the-box reporting, designed for government contractors. By switching to Deltek, SAWTST anticipates Costpoint will be its one-stop-shop for mission-critical data and save them a full-time staff member due to Costpoint's automation.

Deltek Costpoint is the government contracting industry's leading solution that delivers more innovation and greater intelligence at every stage of the project lifecycle. It centralizes the management of projects, people and finances, and scales seamlessly as needs grow, enabling small to enterprise size businesses to win new clients, manage project profitability and improve client satisfaction at every stage. Additionally, the integrated cloud offering enables the secure storage of data and is consistently enhanced to meet the most up-to-date governmental and agency cybersecurity compliance standards including NIST 800-171.

"Being a CFO and part of a finance team at a government contractor requires special skills and understanding of the unique government requirements for finance and accounting," said Debra Hadley, Chief Financial Officer at SAWTST. "How we handle our project information – and our accounting, finances, and reporting – requires the right partnerships with those that know how the government thinks. We need software that makes it easy for us to be efficient and connects the entire company to our project data for a single source of the truth. And we have found that with Deltek. After demoing the software and doing our research, it's clear that Deltek is miles ahead of the competition and the gold standard for government contractors."

Thousands of Deltek customers like SAWTST are gathered in Nashville this week for 4 days of networking, education and training on products including Deltek's flagship ERP for government contractors, Costpoint.

"It's a big decision to move your ERP, especially after just 3 years with another provider. It's a lot of work and I've felt like Deltek has been by my side the entire time. We know it will be well worth our time and money in the end," continued Hadley. "We are excited to be in person at Deltek ProjectCon 2022 with Deltek experts and other government contractors who have been in our shoes before. We are building great relationships and getting a jump start on our solution training."

"We are thrilled to welcome SAWTST to Deltek Project Nation! We continue to evolve our products and services to support smaller government contractors and help those customers run their businesses more efficiently and effectively. We think being transparent, easy to do business with and easy to understand makes us the partner of choice for great businesses like SAWTST," said Mike Corkery, President & CEO at Deltek. "The journey with SAWTST has just started and we are excited to get them up and running on Costpoint and to be a foundational part of their growth plans."

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About SAWTST

SAWTST, LLC is a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) verified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). SAWTST was founded in 2006 for one simple purpose; strive to identify and seize Information Technology (IT) and Enterprise Logistics opportunities for growth, building upon our strengths and competencies. We always strive to exceed our clients' growing needs. The company employ's professionals that are a mix of veterans from all services and experienced industry professionals that have consistently delivered exceptional results in the Defense environment. SAWTST is a leading provider of services to a wide variety of Department of Defense (DoD) clients. For more information, please visit www.sawtst.com or call 678.833-5535.

