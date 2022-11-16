Quility Takes Company Culture to the Next Level With Launch of The Ripple Model™

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, Quility entered the insurtech arena with a mission to modernize the process of buying and selling life insurance. The company sought to differentiate itself not only through best-in-class technology, client engagement and proprietary products, but through innovative and inspiring company culture as well.

Quility is thrilled to announce the launch of The Ripple Model™: a roadmap for creating wholehearted culture.

After years of program development, Quility is thrilled to announce the launch of The Ripple Model™: a roadmap for creating wholehearted culture. The model aims to deliver new levels of support to the company's agents and corporate staff and will provide a platform for increased giving and community service.



Culture at its core

From the beginning, Quility's culture has been rooted in its people and supported by three foundational company initiatives: Impact, Thrive and Connect. Created and sustained by Meredith Ellison, Quility Co-Founder, and Whit Zeh, Senior Director of Corporate Well-Being and Community Outreach, these initiatives have provided Quility agents and corporate staff with opportunities to get involved in local volunteerism, gain access to tools for personal and professional development, and to align with women empowerment and allyship in the company and community at large.

To date, Quility has donated $2.5 million to community partners across the country, granted 165 wishes and donated over $1 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, packed over 100,000 meals to fight food insecurity, assisted with nine home restoration projects in partnership with Habitat for Humanity and participated in three international recovery projects.

Culture leads, momentum follows

"Since 2020," says Zeh, "we've sought to not only keep culture at the forefront of company growth but also to refine and expand the initiatives we already have in place. With the creation of The Ripple Model, we now have a more inclusive, user-friendly roadmap for creating wholehearted culture; a formula that will allow for greater levels of personal growth, expansion of teams and a magnification of our impact in the world."

While the efforts associated with Impact, Thrive and Connect will largely stay in place, these initiatives have been renamed, their purpose statements redefined and their scopes widened.

The Ripple Model in action

Moving forward, Quility staff and agents will have access to The Ripple Model through quarterly newsletters, Ripple Model onboarding and ambassador support. Ripple Model lessons and volunteer opportunities will be shared via staff and national calls and easy, online giving will be available 24/7 via the Quility HQ platform. Staff, agents and the general public will all have access to interviews, book reviews, wellness tools and more by following The Ripple Model on Facebook and Instagram.

"The Ripple Model is a data and heart-driven approach to supporting whole people, healthy systems and thriving communities," says Ellison. "While the name might be new, The Ripple Model represents the standard of culture we've always strived for, the source of our success and the key to talent acquisition and retention. In such a highly competitive field, culture sets Quility apart and we're thrilled to have a new framework for our long-held values."

About Quility:

Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. The Quility digital platform offers clients the option to apply for life insurance online through a ten-minute application or with the support of a licensed insurance agent. To learn more about Quility, visit quility.com and to further explore The Ripple Model, visit quility.com/ripple.

