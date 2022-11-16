Analytic Partners Welcomes SiriusXM Chief Marketing Officer and Former IHS Markit Executive Vice President to its Board of Directors

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners , the leader in commercial mix analytics, announced today the appointment of Denise Karkos, chief marketing officer at SiriusXM, and Todd Hyatt, former executive vice president, and chief financial officer of IHS Markit, to its board of directors.

Denise Karkos, CMO at SiriusXM (PRNewswire)

Denise Karkos has served as the CMO for Sirius XM since 2019. A recipient of Ad Age's 2019 CMO of the Year, and Adweek's Brand Genius Award, she brings unparalleled experience overseeing strategic planning and execution of revenue-driving marketing initiatives. Previously, Karkos held various leadership roles at TD Ameritrade, TD Bank, Digitas, and Hill Holiday. She earned a BBA in Marketing from the University of Notre Dame and is a member of the Asurion Board of Directors.

Todd Hyatt is the former executive vice president and CFO for IHS and IHS Markit. He brings extensive management, financial, and accounting experience, focusing on executing short and long-term strategic plans. Prior to joining IHS, Hyatt served as Vice President for Lone Tree Capital Management and has also worked for US WEST / MediaOne, AT&T, Arthur Young, and Arthur Andersen. Hyatt holds a Masters in Management from Purdue University, a B.S. in accounting from the University of Wyoming, and is a member of the Emerald Expositions Board of Directors.

"We are honored to welcome Denise Karkos and Todd Hyatt to our board of directors as we enter our next phase of growth," said Nancy Smith, President & CEO of Analytic Partners. "Denise and Todd bring immense experience across marketing leadership and optimizing financial performance for global brands. As marketers adapt to present market conditions – including navigating what lies ahead in 2023 – their strategic counsel will be instrumental in ensuring that Analytic Partners is the best solution for data-driven decision-making that enables commercial growth."

"This year, marketing leaders at brands globally face ever-changing economic and market conditions and are challenged by a lack of actionable insights on how best to allocate marketing spend," said Karkos. "We are at a pivotal point in the industry where holistic analytics measurement and optimization solutions will be critical for marketers to position brands for the greatest visibility and ROI in the coming year. It is a privilege to join the board of directors for Analytic Partners. I am excited to partner with the team in realizing its vision of helping its customers achieve commercial success with data-driven insights."

"I am delighted to be joining Analytic Partners' Board of Directors," said Hyatt. "Analytic Partners is the top provider of commercial mix analytics and is driving data-driven decision-making across commercial functions worldwide. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to provide the world's leading brands and its leaders with real-time analytics and insights to enhance their performance and develop the smartest strategies."

