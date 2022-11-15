Neogen® Launches Synergize® Disinfectant in Europe, the Middle East, Africa

Disinfectant is proven to stop the spread of infectious diseases within farm environments before they start

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has launched its trusted Synergize® disinfectant in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Synergize has been at the forefront of biosecurity and research practices in North America for more than 20 years, trusted amongst the swine, poultry, cattle, equine, and companion animal industries to stop the spread of disease before it starts.

"Our Synergize disinfectant has long been trusted in North America to protect people and animals," said John Adent, Neogen's President and CEO. "We are pleased to be able to bring this valuable solution to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, helping to enhance biosecurity portfolios around the world and keeping the food chain safe and secure from harmful diseases."

Synergize disinfectant is a combination quaternary ammonium and glutaraldehyde multi-purpose disinfectant that is non-corrosive to hard surfaces, killing both Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria, fungi, spores, and viruses. It can be applied on both hard and porous surfaces with a cloth, sponge, mop, mechanical spray device, or in boot baths or soaking tubs*. The disinfectant is approved by governments around the world, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Health Canada and now the UK Department for Environmental, Food and Rural Affairs. Neogen has also widened the scope of its efficacy testing to include EN testing, encompassing European Standards.

Synergize can be used in combination with Neogen's comprehensive suite of biosecurity products, including apparel, cleaners, and disinfectants, including:

Neogen Viroxide Super™: A peroxygen disinfectant that offers rapid broad-spectrum disinfection for the disinfection of animal housing, equipment, and other non-porous surfaces.

Farm-Foam™ EVO: A foaming, alkaline cleaner used to remove organic soils in livestock and poultry facilities, including hatcheries, and other animal facilities.

AccuPoint® NG: A handheld sanitation monitoring device that measures the level of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) on a surface and provides fast, precise, and easy-to-monitor testing data.

Synergize will be launched at the EuroTier exhibition this week in Hannover, Germany, where Neogen will exhibit its full range of biosecurity solutions in Hall 23 D47.

For more information, contact Neogen at biosecuritysales@neogen.com.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

*Follow the equipment manufacturer's instructions and the recommended dilution rate found on the Synergize label.

CONTACT: Lydia Simpson, Marketing Manager, Animal Safety & Genomics

+44 01706.344.797, LSimpson@Neogen.com

