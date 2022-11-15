M.C. Dean achieves ISO 45001 certification

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M.C. Dean recently achieved the ISO 45001:2018 and 9001:2015 for safety and quality management systems. The two certifications reinforce employee and customer trust in M.C. Dean's safe work environments and operational leadership.

"This accomplishment affirms our industry-leading approach to workplace safety and operational risk management," said John Bennett, M.C. Dean senior vice president for safety. "ISO 45001 is the gold standard for occupational safety and health. This certification reinforces customers' trust in our ability to deliver their projects safely and efficiently."

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) developed ISO 45001 as an occupational health and management system to award companies displaying a decrease in workplace incidents, developing a greater reputation overall, and building a health and safety culture. ISO 9001 verifies an organization's ability to manage customers' requirements, elevate employee morale, and improve various processes throughout the company.

"Achievement of the certifications demonstrate our organization's leadership commitment, employee engagement, and effective risk assessment," said Aaron Schoemaker, M.C. Dean vice president for safety.

The applications for ISO 45001 and 9001 were carried out by the team at M.C. Dean's modular manufacturing facility in Ruther Glen, Virginia. The audit process was undertaken by Orion Registrar, Inc.

The ISO 45001 and 9001 certifications verify M.C. Dean's world-class safety processes in organizing and maintaining safe workplaces.

About ISO 45001

ISO 45001, Occupational health and safety management systems – Requirements with guidance for use, is the world's first International Standard for occupational health and safety (OH&S). It provides a framework to increase safety, reduce workplace risks and enhance health and well-being at work, enabling an organization to proactively improve its OH&S performance.

M.C. Dean is Building Intelligence®. We design, build, operate, and maintain cyber-physical solutions for the nation's most recognizable mission critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure, and global enterprises. The company's capabilities include electrical, electronic security, telecommunications, life safety, automation and controls, audio visual, and IT systems. M.C. Dean is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, and employs more than 5,100 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver the management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability.

