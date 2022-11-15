Macerich to Host 2022 Investor Day

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) will host an Investor Day in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, November 29 and Wednesday, November 30. Events during the presentations on Wednesday, November 30 will be webcast live beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. MST and are scheduled to conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. MST. At the event, Tom O'Hern - Chief Executive Officer and Director, Scott Kingsmore - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of Macerich's management team will discuss the current operating environment and trends; near- and long- term strategies; development and redevelopment activities; and other business and financial matters that may be of interest to Macerich investors.

Macerich (PRNewsFoto/Macerich) (PRNewswire)

The live webcast and information on the event can be accessed at www.Macerich.com/investorday. A replay of the webcast and presentation materials will be also available shortly after the event concludes on the Company's website at www.Macerich.com.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 48 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 GRESB ranking for the North American retail sector for eight years (2015-2022). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

