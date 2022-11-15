Lightwave Logic Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for New Hybrid Photonics to Enable Improved Modulator Fabrication in High-Volume Foundry Manufacturing

New Patent Issuance for Previously Announced Patent Application to Simplify Fabrication of Polymer Modulators Designed to Integrate with Silicon Photonics to Enable Enhanced Internet Traffic Flow and Reduced Energy Usage

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced the issuance of a U.S. patent, the application of which was announced in April 2022, on a new invention that will simplify polymer modulator fabrication when integrated with silicon photonics for high-volume foundry manufacturing applications.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lightwave Logic, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This patent issuance – entitled "TFP (thin film polymer) optical transition device and method," – illustrates the design of a simpler to fabricate, lower cost hybrid integrated photonics chip using electro-optic polymers which are more advantageous for high-volume production. The simplified fabrication approach enables streamlined production of very high speed, low power proprietary polymer modulators that will enable significantly faster data rates in the internet environment.

The essence of the invention is a hybrid polymer-silicon photonics engine that fits into fiber optic transceivers (either pluggable or co-packaged) that are used in the routers, servers and network equipment that are proliferating with the growth of data centers, cloud computing and optical communications capacity. The hybrid polymer-silicon photonics engine is designed to use high-volume silicon foundry infrastructure and is published under patent number US 11,435,603 B2.

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic commented, "This patent serves to further fortify our intellectual property portfolio, while concurrently enabling our drive to provide a hybrid integrated photonics platform that is straightforward for our foundry partners to fabricate. We believe that using our electro-optic polymers, we can significantly improve upon the performance of existing silicon photonics – driving our technology to a point where it is truly ubiquitous in the industry."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

LWLG@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.