Creatacard™ from American Greetings.com Helps Spread Joy as a Presenting Sponsor of The Grand Central Terminal Holiday Fair

Launch of New Virtual Greeting Cards Offers an Easy and Personalized Option for Consumers to Connect with Loved Ones

CLEVELAND, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the joy of the season will once again fill the halls of the historic Grand Central Terminal in New York City as the 2022 Grand Central Terminal Holiday Fair returns after a two-year hiatus. Creatacard™ from AmericanGreetings.com is proud to be one of the presenting sponsors for the first time.

GCT Holiday Fair - Executive Director, Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings Rob Matousek and MTA Metro-North Railroad President and Interim Long Island Rail Road President Catherine Rinaldi presides over ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Grand Central Holiday Fair in Vanderbilt Hall on Monday, Nov 14, 2022. Karla Gudeon. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA) (PRNewswire)

"As we kick off the holiday gift-giving and card-sending season, there seemed like no better place to launch our newest line of digital greetings than in the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director, Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings, a global leader in the Celebrations marketplace. "And to bring even more cheer to the event, we're offering free virtual greeting cards from our new Creatacard™ line to all fair attendees."

As guests ascend from the Main Concourse into the Holiday Fair located in Vanderbilt Hall, they'll be greeted by four larger-than-life greeting card images—each part of the new Creatacard line—for potential photo opportunities. And as a special gift from AmericanGreetings.com, they can scan a variety of QR codes, linking to 10 different free virtual greeting cards to share with their loved ones.

Creatacard from AmericanGreetings.com is an easy-to-create custom virtual greeting card that replicates the most-loved features of paper cards — but without the hassle of printing, addressing and postage. In a few simple steps, you can create, personalize (with names, messages and photos), and even sign your favorite digital cards. Then, send in an email, text, messaging app or as a social post. You can even include a gift card. Plus, if needed, you can print your card from home.

In addition to Creatacard virtual greetings, for one price, American Greetings digital subscribers have the ability to send an unlimited number of all American Greetings and Blue Mountain ecards, including SmashUps video greetings, Pics & Wishes and more. American Greetings digital subscriptions are available at $6.99 per month, $29.99 per year or $39.99 for two years.

"No matter if you celebrate Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas or just want to send season's greetings, there is a Creatacard to make every celebration special," added Matousek. "And since 89% of Americans report that receiving holiday cards brings them joy… our virtual greetings will help spread happiness to loved ones near and far!"

The Holiday Fair runs Monday, November 14 through Saturday, December 24, and will operate Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 7 pm, Sundays, 11 am to 6 pm and Christmas Eve from 10 am to 6 pm. The Holiday Fair will be closed for Thanksgiving.

For more information on The Grand Central Holiday Fair, visit https://www.grandcentralterminal.com/holiday-fair/. For more information on Creatacard, visit www.americangreetings.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps™, justWink™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com.

ABOUT GRAND CENTRAL TERMINAL:

Grand Central Terminal is one of America's greatest transportation hubs and one of New York City's most iconic buildings. It is both a national landmark and an international example of the success that can be achieved in giving new life to a historic building that otherwise may have been destroyed. The Grand Central brand reflects the remarkable caliber of services in the Terminal, including boutique restaurants and cocktail lounges, a gourmet market, and many specialty shops. In 2019, it drew more than 750,000 national and international visitors each day and continues to wow visitors with its varied offerings and tour programs. For the latest Grand Central news, reopening's, and operating updates visit grandcentralterminal.com.

