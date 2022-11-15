Chrysler and Jeep® Brand Vehicles Win Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Value in America Awards

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep Gladiator wins Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned Value in America Award in Small/Midsize Truck category (PRNewswire)

Chrysler Voyager captures Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Award in Minivan segment

Jeep® Gladiator earns Best CPO Value in America Award in Small/Midsize Truck category

Dodge Grand Caravan, Dodge Journey, Fiat 500e, Ram ProMaster and ProMaster City recognized for lowest total cost of ownership in their classes

The Chrysler Voyager and Jeep® Gladiator score top honors in the 10th annual Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards. Vincentric also recognized the following five models as having the lowest total cost of ownership in its class: Dodge Grand Caravan, Dodge Journey, Fiat 500e, Ram ProMaster and Ram ProMaster City.

"The Jeep Gladiator and the Chrysler Voyager both delivered best-in-class value in the 2023 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards," said David Wurster, Vincentric president. "The Voyager was aided by having the lowest operating costs in its class, and both models rose to the top with total ownership costs that were significantly lower than expected for their market segment."

The Vincentric Best Value in America Awards use a statistical analysis that incorporates the total cost of ownership and current market price of all CPO vehicles for applicable model years to identify the model with the best CPO value per segment.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented nearly 40 years ago. Pacifica delivers an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling along with the most standard safety features in the industry and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Pacifica is also the most awarded minivan over the last six years with more than 170 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of accessible luxury, with iconic and elegant design, world-class performance, efficiency and quality.

Jeep Gladiator

The Jeep Gladiator, engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable Jeep truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility. Equipped with a versatile cargo box and either the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine or 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus, further Gladiator's appeal.

Ram Commercial

Ram Commercial offers a wide range of products designed to meet the needs of small businesses, work truck fleets and demanding buyers whose commercial vehicle may be his or her company's lifeblood. Ram Truck is committed to delivering the best value proposition with low total cost of ownership across the entire product lineup with best-in-class capability and technology. The Ram ProMaster is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, efficiency, advanced technology/connectivity, safety and convenience aimed at the largest commercial customer categories - vocational and delivery use. The most advanced Ram ProMaster ever is a hardworking Class 2 full-size van designed for businesses, construction jobsites and commercial fleets. The Ram ProMaster City also focuses on commercial customer needs, total cost of ownership and uses a simplified color palette with inspiration from items that can be found in a vocational environment: toolboxes, hand tools and lumber.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

