Atrinet NetACE Integrates with ServiceNow

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrinet today announced that NetACE, an Open Cloud-native Network Automation Framework, will integrate with ServiceNow to improve clients' future rollouts of new technology and autonomous network management, powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML). The Integrations will be available on the ServiceNow Store later this year.

The first integration is with NetACE Auto-Discovery & Reconciliation, ServiceNow Telecom Network Inventory (TNI) and ServiceNow CMDB. It will drive end-to-end network visibility and topology mapping to the ServiceNow CMDB, allowing for autonomous inventory data assurance and closed-loop automation.

The second will be with ServiceNow Telecommunications Service Operations Management (TSOM), NetACE Fault Management (FM) and NetACE Performance Management (PM). The integration will monitor, analyze and provide visibility into network service affecting conditions enabling actionable intelligence and contextual workflows for remediation and proactive customer care.

The third integration will leverage ServiceNow Order Management for Telecommunication (OMT) with NetACE Unified Service Activation & Fulfillment to enable rapid resource activation and service fulfillment across any vendors and technologies.

NetACE Unified Service Activation & Fulfillment orchestrates RFS (resource-facing services) and CFS (customer-facing services) across technologies and domains and the provisioning of the relationships between multi-vendor network services, cross-technology 5G network slices, and subscribers. NetACE solutions support standard Open TMF APIs for integration to ServiceNow.

ServiceNow, and Atrinet, Customers will have better accuracy of network and service inventory data, collect, analyze and prevent performance issues and service failing events, as well as establish and seamlessly provision resources and services.

About Atrinet

Atrinet is a provider of Intelligent Service Automation and resource management solutions for Multi-Vendor, Multi-Technology, and Multi-Domain Networks. Atrinet software and services address the challenges of Service Providers, Enterprises, Vendors, and System Integrators implementing open, virtual, disaggregated networks alongside the traditional siloed network architecture.

Atrinet's NetACE cloud-native, microservice-based product suite offers a unique low-code approach to Automating all Discovery, Provisioning, and Network Management Processes under an open network unified management system.

For more information, visit www.Atrinet.com

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine.

