Turnbridge® is in-network with Optum

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 14, 2022 -- Turnbridge®, the preeminent adolescent, teen, and emerging adult behavioral healthcare provider, is now in-network with United Healthcare, Optum, and affiliated plans. This step makes its vital treatment services significantly more accessible to the 26 million Americans these plans cover. Optum and Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, and Cigna and Aetna plans with out-of-network benefits cover the entire cost of treatment at Turnbridge adolescent residential treatment programs. These plans also cover a significant portion of Turnbridge young men's, young women's, and adolescent extended care program costs.

Expanded access to Turnbridge's specialized mental and behavioral health treatment programs comes at a crucial time.

Mental health disorders among America's youth are so prevalent that the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Academy of American Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children's Hospital Association declared a national child mental health emergency in January. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 20 percent of children experience a mental illness each year, and more than 40 percent will experience one by age 18.

Substance use disorders, which are closely linked to mental health disorders, are also up among young people. The Monitoring The Future Study, America's longest-running substance attitude and use study, finds young adult cannabis use at all-time highs, with 43 percent using in the past year, 29 percent using in the past month, and 11 percent using daily. Accompanying the increased use of today's high-potency THC products are rising rates of cannabis use disorder and cannabis-induced psychosis. The study also finds young adult binge drinking rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, and high-intensity drinking (ten or more drinks in a row in the past two weeks) is more prevalent than ever.

Since its 2003 inception, Turnbridge has sought to transform the delivery and efficacy of behavioral healthcare to ensure its treatment instills the skills, beliefs, behaviors, and resilience that contribute to life-long wellness and success. The program implemented its vision of highest-quality care by employing experts in multiple integrated treatment disciplines, basing treatment durations on objective clinical progress measurements instead of arbitrary trends, and introducing other innovations like phased programming, specialized experiential and recreational programming, dedicated substance use, and mental health treatment tracks, and an extensive family system education and support program. Having established new benchmarks in data-informed holistic treatment and achieving exceptional clinical outcomes, Turnbridge has become an adolescent psychiatry practicum center for the Yale School of Medicine.

Turnbridge works continuously to make its treatment as accessible and inclusive as it is robust. In 2018, the program became an in-network provider for Blue Cross Blue Shield and opened its first adolescent residential treatment program. This summer, Turnbridge opened a second adolescent residential program to double its treatment capacity for clients 14 to 17.

Today's Turnbridge care system includes:

Adolescent mental health residential treatment center in Woodbury, CT , for boys 14-17

Adolescent mental health residential treatment center in Killingworth, CT , for girls 14-17

Young adult residential program in New Haven, CT , for men 18-30

Young adult residential program in New Haven, CT , for women 18-30

Adolescent extended care program in North Haven, CT , for adolescents and teens 14-17

Community dual-diagnosis intensive outpatient program in Westport, CT , for clients 18+

"We are tremendously proud to become an Optum in-network provider. Not only does this underscore our ability to deliver care that meets Optum's rigorous quality standards, but it also means that we can introduce more families to the programs we work so hard to make effective. Millions of adolescents and young adults nationwide are experiencing serious and complex mental health problems. Effective treatment often requires a highly personalized and sophisticated array of coordinated healthcare services, family education, and aftercare resources. The ability for Optum members to access Turnbridge makes a vitally important difference in their ability to get the help they need to make a real and lasting impact," says Turnbridge Executive Vice President Jamie Hazelton.

Learn more about Turnbridge at Turnbridge.com, or reach an informed representative at (877) 581-1793.

